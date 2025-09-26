AIBCPS 101: BRAIN Parasite Hydras Removed from Working Protocols and New Antidote Blend

Demonstrated success removing two BRAIN parasites “hydras” with video and photographs. These disassemble within about a day if left at room temperature, so these have been frozen to preserve form and structure for analysis by MDs as part of diversified multi-functional team counterstriking China’s “invisible arsenal” of quantum magnetic nanobiochem. I’m fairly confident this is what people are being dosed and intentionally contaminated with as China utilizes this “invisible arsenal” of quantum magnetic nanobiochem to do “surround and enclose through cybersecurity DoS as well as Biological Denial of Service BIO DoS”.

Figure 1: BRAIN parasites from China “hydras” and “black hat” intelligence community IC removed non-invasively from a God given human body and mind.

Figure 2: Different angle, same set of BRAIN parasites “hydras” removed from brain via sinus after frequency treatments, antidote, nanobiochem disassemble frequency treatments (works better when “hydras” deactivated and don’t cling to the energy source “brain”).

In this case, seeing is believing. Very advanced technology quantum magnetic nanobiochem and China is slinging this into “intellectuals” not aligned with China globally. Before Robert McCreight was assassinated end of 2024 after publishing a report on China’s Nipah Virus “Gain of Function” work in 2024, he told me that the enemies of the state have technology now comparable to America’s quantum nanobiochem and may be at least four years ahead in asymmetric “neurostrike” weaponry, specifically referencing China. This sample here, fits the bill, as it links to other BRAIN parasites in people and then synchronizes and then does a quantum uplink to China’s Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS.

I’ll be providing the anti-dote after further testing to Private Clients at https://www.aibcps.com first to ensure those that have helped support this work are taken care of first and then scaling and amplifying it with a multi-disciplinary team of MDs and Engineers skilled in fundamental and applied R&D with Path to Market. The nanobiochem BRAIN parasite, if not fully removed at the “seed” will regrow unless the seed is disassembled and self-organization pattern linked to China’s AI BCPS servers is disabled.

If you are a well resourced individual that cares about humanity’s cognitive freedom, the work can be scaled and made accessible through https://www.elohimcepher.com so that hopefully no human is left behind and slow-killed with these BRAIN degradation weapon systems deployed globally and removing “intellectuals” and well resourced “families” person by person insidiously and covertly as Medical Doctors MDs are misdiagnosing this based upon my primary experience and through helping others, the MDs are not trained on this so, therefore not able to detect it. Enemies of the state are exploiting the “dillusional parasitosis” checkbox in their infectious disease and emergency room protocols to remove people from society when an “unknown unknown” was the root / seed cause, the “hydra” BRAIN parasite as reverse engineered here in the clear.

If you have BRAIN fog, this just might be what your root problem is. Especially after you have been to many doctors with no solution that is persistent state.

Private Client Services available today at https://www.aibcps.com