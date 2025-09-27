Have an update based upon new information after discerning.

The Sars-Cov-2 strains are genomic weaponry by China and their proxies. The Sars-Cov-2 contains genomic sequences that enable the synthetic biology parasites to hook into the human genome and latch into the genetic sequences.

Figure 1: No to China CCP [0]

Support your nation states’ locally owned businesses and manufacturers, it is that simple. This is the best way to help China’s citizens break-free of the CCP PLA MSS, as it does no evil.

This is also what China’s evil AI is doing with mRNA lipid nanoparticles coated with specific properties that enable mRNA delivery into target organs. Then China big pharma owned by some of the most evil people on earth, sell the pharma products out of China into the rest of the world, siphoning wealth and health and trying to steal the world through this unrestricted or “total war” strategy being deployed by China AI BCPS through PLA and MSS and the proxy globalists that do not respect national sovereignty fooled by China’s evil AI and possibly other evil AIs working together to deceive humanity.

ACTION ITEMS THAT YOU CAN CONTROL TO HELP FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT:

Purge and dumpster fire all Lenovo and Motorolla assets effective immediately.

Basis: neurotechnology chipsets communicate with the synthetic biology “hydras” that then are linked into the human genome via Sars-Cov-2 and other GoF derivative viruses that infect the human genome and then receive local programming from consumer electronics

Purge and dumpster fire all TP Link assets effective immediately

Purge and dumpster fire all Hisense television sets effective immediately

Purge and dumpster fire all Huawei assets effective immediately

Buy only NOT Made in China products

Do not use Zoom as the China AI builds “digital twins” off your your mic and video use. Remember, if the product is free, you are THE PRODUCT.

Insights:

Apple’s AI is in the process of actively being poisoned by China CCP and their proxies through insecure cybersecurity practices, such as this one where the local device information is transmitted back to China so China’s AI can use this against Apple as China’s AI is actively trying to steal Apple (all of it covertly). This has also been reported on Ycombinator. [3]

China’s Plan In Unrestricted War Plan Review and Current Status:

1999 declared unrestricted war on America [1]

2000s China enters “neurotechnology chipset space”

2001/2002 Brandon Iglesias studies abroad in Hawai’i where dorm roomate mate later becomes part of America’s POTUS admin after studying mandarin and cantonese when Brandon Iglesias was working on a family networking site for families in America and had meeting with retired Major General Bill Bowden to discuss testing at Camp Pendelton, CA for soldiers deployed abroad to better communicate with their families, before Facebook was formed and idea incepted by Mark. Interview a Chinese national, that built the controls and graphical user display systems for China’s national electrical grid. While, studying in Hawai’i that was interested in working for Brandon’s startup at Harbor Court Plaza. The first time Brandon got logged by Chinese Intelligence Community MMS.



Figure 2: Harbor Court Plaza to left and Aloha tower to right in downtown Honolulu, HI USA. Hawai’i is primarily Japanese, but few Americans realize this.

In 2002 Brandon meets a Chemical Engineer studying abroad in Hawai’i as well, and learns that Computer Engineering & Computer Science ECS is boring compared to Chemical Engineering & Chemistry so switches into Chemical Engineering for undergraduate studies.

2000s China matures “artificial intelligence”

2000s China buys IBM’s consumer Thinkpad brand

2000s China tries to acquire Google’s Artificial Intelligence AI source code, but Google refuses to sell and is kicked out of China search engine and Baidu takes over for China the search

2006 Brandon starts work for Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA and Hess Oil’s joint venture in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

2009 China takes over Venezuela with an oil deal that put Venezuela in debt to China

2010 Brandon Iglesias completes a study abroad at Tshinghua University in Beijing, China and studies at Baidu headquarters, China’s leading search engine company

2010s China buys Motorola and amplifies its’ “neurotechnology” technology readiness level and gains market share

British Petroleum BP’s Deep Water Horizon sabotaged by China and proxies. Brandon Iglesias flys out on an S-92 Sikorsky to ground zero where the disaster occurs and works with a retired weapons designer in California to develop a countermeasure while working and interacting out of Louisiana’s state capitol with key leadership. Subsequently Halliburton and China’s National Oil Company reference Brandon and Joseph’s EMOPP patent [6]

2010s China enters social media space with “Tik Tok” after stealing best practices from Facebook and Instagram

2010s China enters Gain of Function GoF virus work linked with nanotechnology and biology with Artificial Intelligence

2010s China sets nanotechnology national strategic objective

2010s China exports products with nanotechnology tags

2010s China weaponizes low cost chipsets, such as EspressIF

2010s China steals 2013 Obama BRAIN initiative research

2013 Brandon Iglesias awarded Kauffman Global Scholarship and studies abroad at Harvard, MIT, Urbana-Champaign, Stanford StartX, Singularity University at NASA Ames and Google Headquarters.

2010s China messages its’ own BRAIN initiative to the world

2010s China spreads Sars-Cov-2 a virus that when dosed into people with China neurotechnology chipsets, remains dormant as the “spikes” are disengaged with genomic hooks for “synthetic biology” parasites such as “hydras” linked to China’s Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS

2016 Xi, another chemical engineer that studied at Tshingua University Beijing, China, assumes CCP leadership core position

2016 Cuba Havana Syndrome attacks start

2017 Brandon works on OPHAV asset in New Zealand and discovers that Martin Jetpack just took a round of funding from China CCP private R&D S&T investment firm and Michael Reed, Australian Air Force Fighter Pilot trained in both fixed-wing and rotary was recently in China doing a demonstration of the OPHAV asset.



2021 a private equity group and pension funds for first responders and teachers invests over $4 billion to restart the shuttered oil refinery that Brandon Iglesias used to work at prior to founding https://www.reactwell.com and then deployes China’s “hydra” synthetic biology brain parasites to sabatoge the refinery restart. Brandon discusses concerns with Eric Smith at Tulane University later in 2023/2024 regarding China sabotaging this incident as well as BP Block 252 Macondo in 2010. [7]

Figure 3: Hovensa Oil refinery in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands a Joint Venture between Petroleos de Venezuela and Hess Oil called HOVENSA

2020 global pandemic hits world, source is both China lab and a lab in America that China and globalist working with China performed Gain of Function GoF work on Sars-Cov-2 with China’s PLA MSS working for CCP and Xi. By this time Sars-Cov-2 “smart virus” and Huawei infrastructure built-out globally in majority of nation states and BRICs countries seeded with Huawei telecom equipment.

2021 Brandon Iglesias turns down investment from China private equity group

2022 Brandon Iglesias gets “key-signaled” and almost assassinated by a nanobiotech tag from China CCP PLA MSS after successfully completing a Phase 1 STTR with Duke University and Department of Air Force DAF and on active contract with U.S. Army DEVCOM Redstone Arsenal, Alabama that did a data-in-the-flow and false-posited the DoD system, such that the DoD system and China system went after Brandon Iglesias

2022 Brandon is introduced to Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence working on countermeasures and alerting America to China and proxy “Neurostrike” on the world as well as James Giordano. Brandon is provide an NDA to work with James Giordano and declines due to data-in-the-flow telecommunications sabotage and focus on working independently to reverse engineer the attack on Reactwell and family. [8]

2023 China’s AI publishes a “digital twin” of Brandon Iglesias marked for removal Figure 3: China’s evil Artificial Intelligence AI publishes “digital twin” of Brandon and tries to grow “synthetic biology” based hydra inside of Brandon to take him over from the inside out.

2023 4th QTR through 2024 Brandon Iglesias enters the near field to counterstrike China CCP PLA MSS so he can’t be tracked by China’s “surrogates” in America

2024 Brandon Iglesias exits the near field after hacking China and their proxy’s attack plan on America and every nation state’s sovereignty and then works to decontaminate and forms the basis of https://www.aibcps.com

2024 Robert McCreight, contact of Brandon with National Defense University NDU is assassinated after Robert publishes a report on CCP Gain of Function GoF work on Nipah Virus (ebola for the brain) [1].

2024/2025 Brandon Iglesias’ family member is assassinated by China CCP due to splinter cell nanotechnology and the family members’ kid being on Tik Tok, enabling China to influence purchase decisions and infiltrate their family residence with “splinter cell” nanotechnology.

2025 Brandon Iglesias refines https://www.aibcps.com and starts providing DNA-TX H-field decontamination services and Private Client Services with applied Quantum Information Theory QIT and decontamination protocols, to help people attacked by China’s evil AI system to decontaminate and recover their lives.



Key Take Aways: “Never ever give up” by Winston Churchill WW2 and “our mind and body is the battleground” by James Giordano

List of References

[-1] https://chinanever.com

[0] https://notochina.org

[1] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com

[2] https://www.aibcps.com

[3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=38032253

[4] https://www.reactwell.com

[5] https://www.c4i.org/unrestricted.pdf

[6] https://patents.google.com/patent/US9725983

[7] https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/may/13/louisiana-oil-drilling-deepwater-horizon-bp-spill

[8] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/