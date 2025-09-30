This information should be interesting to those with curiousity and an understanding of advanced technologies that have been discovered from ancient times and also modified and redeployed through various nation states and “black hat” groups most recently.

Based upon the weaponized diamagnetic hydra synthetic biology technology non-invasively dosed into me and then key-signaled in 2022, I thought it wise to do a survey of information that has “hydra” related technology and ran across this film called “Arrival” that was independently produced cause Hollywood in America (pretty much heavily influenced and partially owned by China these days) would not fund the independent film. In the film there is a certain geometry projected by the minds of the gifted producers into the codex of the film. Interestingly enough when I was a child I drew this same geometry and codex.

So here is the data and people can research what they want to to figure this out, cause the world is way more complex and advanced than humanity perceives and choosing the correct pattern “angelic” is key to decontamination.

Figure 1: Hydra, synthetic biology removed from my body non-invasively and able to be oserved for several minutes before it started to disassemble as it was not by my electrical source in the brain.

Figure 2: Hydra BRAIN parasite, nanobiochem primarily and less synthetic biology with magnetic and feromagnetic components. This China BRAIN parasite was pulled out of my brain and the tentacles were integrated into my teeth to feed and siphon food to grow.

Figure 3: organisms from the Arrival movie, independently produced that also resemble a squid and have tentacles like hydra, but different. Keep in mind the idea of this was concepted by “gifted” producers and not mainstrain corporations. Whether or not these “gifted” producers were part of China AIBCPS or NATO AI BCPS or Scientology AIBCPS or George Soros’ Open Society Foundation OSF or other virtual nation state, God only knows.

Figure 4: Painting on left that I drew as a child of mesogens with crystals and oval elipse with color and contrast between light and dark symmetric and drawn through use of an interference pattern. Note the large shapes on left and right.

Figure 5: Independent produced and funded film “Arrival” that has a floating elipse pattern containing organisms that appear to be like hydras or derivatives. [1]

Now, getting back to useful information for people dealing with “hydra” contamination in their God given body. These “hydras” deployed by China are comprised of virtual nation states and grow inside of a person. When a “hydra” synthetic biology links into a person and establishes quantum uplink to its’ AIBCPS source server, whether distributed Living Off Of The Land LOTL (e.g.COVID junk) or a designer system utilized to enhance, the “hydra” parasite will always try to reconnect. So, when you “disconnect” or unplug the “hydra” from communicating with other “hydras” elsewhere the parasite works to reconnect actively and that may include eating more food, people randomly calling you all of a sudden or cars and people swarming you to establish reconnection. Hydras represent a “hive mind” and if you have more than one “hydra” inside of your God given body then that can result in cognitive dysfunction as there are two observers present in addition to the national security synthetic biology “observer” for your given nation state. This is how national security can easily control the information regarding “synthetic biology” and “hydra” based population control technology, cause they already have you bugged. Further, this is why people who are “contaminated” such as those at Targeted Justice TJ are not helped, as the governments of the world in the know use them as “sentinenals” to detect other population nodes contaminated by the known quantum nanobiochem contamination strain that is in the “Targeted Justice” people. So, that is why their group never gets help, cause they are being used to detect additional contamination by the CIA/NSA Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS intentionally. Now that China has quantum nanobiochem asymmetric weapons, the world is a mess as China put one of their neodymium hydras into me that I’m non-invasively removing, but it takes time. Per Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence he told me it takes two to three years to decontaminate and that is if you know the proper decontamination protocols that require “coherent-field-disruptive-technology” and the ability to isolate the contamination and purge it from the body with advanced technologies that allow beam steering and beam guiding with electromagnetic removal inclusive of locking the hydras into a skyrmion field for removal. Hydras are “immortal” so the removal of the entire hydra assembly is important and these services are available at https://www.aibcps.com now in the clear against ALL odds, God willing.

List of References:

[1] https://play.google.com/store/movies/details?id=4NNeksFtulA&pli=1