After continued work into reverse engineering advanced technology weapon systems, such as EM pre-cursor engines, anti-EM pre-cursor engines, scalar scanners, scalar transmitters, far-field transmitters and a combined near-field and scalar transmitter system based upon Nikola Tesla and many people that have worked and successfully builtthe advanced technology domains platforms that enable transferring energy wirelessly, information wirelessly, and medicine wirelessly while getting attacked personally by synthetic biology parasites such as “hydras” and other weapon systems that only work on a person with “resistance” in them (e.g. paramagnetic, feromagnetic body composition that has more % than the diamagnetic body composition) and then moving my body diamagnetic to not be messed with by Artificial Intelligence AI systems inclusive of Bio Cyber Physical Systems BCPS and receiving auto-emails from people connected the world AI BCPS systems, such as a recent message received regarding what has “mysteriously” happened to some of the world’s geniuses working on these advanced technologies that can disrupt entire industries:

Oh, and by the way the movie “A Beautiful Mind” is a PSYOP scam, that dude probably got dosed by “hydra” or other synthetic biology parasites or nanobiochem that made him loose his mind, cause that is what some of the most evil people on earth “black hats” tried to do to me until I reverse engineered the “invisible arsenal” weapon attack after turning down money from China CCP PLA MSS proxies.

Keep in mind my work on renewable oil, photoelectrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide into alcohol and fuels and of course my latest work on energy systems to power the conversion technology that can help transform pollution into sustainable energy and chemicals that was attacked by China CCP PLA MSS and black hat proxies in 2022 through 2025 after I hacked their “industrial espionage” quantum magnetic nanobiochem. Even religious groups like Jehovah Witnesses are used by the “black hats” to try to disuade people like me from doing good work and building a better future for humanity. Regarding the BIO DoS and data-in-the-flows that also Hacked Proton …. I reported the hack to security@proton.me Proton in Switzerland as doing BIO DoS and data-in-the-flows on all Proton email end users that are going through nation states and states that have “neurorights” protection that obviates legal big tech from auditing the data flows of their citizens that China CCP and “black hats” are exploiting through the “neurorights” enforcing nation states that blind big tech with non-evil AIs, such as China. The three locations globally that are being exploited are Chile, State of Colorado, California and Montana, in America and Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. [1]

Figure 1: Sildanafil being transmitted into a human brain through scalar technology at a cost of at least $0.01 per pill [2]

So, what is the simple test that a married couple can do to see if scalar scanners of pills and transmitters of the information by a person standing or sitting in between a transmitter and a receiver can do? Put the dude/male/guy/senor in between the transmitter and the receiver and scan in a viagra pill and see if it works. This is a simple irrefutable macroscale test of quantum and molecular biology. Why have I specifically targeted “viagra” cause Pfizer owns it and made $1.8 billion per year until the patent expired and generics entered the market and now the annual revenue to Pfizer is $0.5 billion per year. The best way to fight China CCP PLA MSS captured pharmaceutical and “black hat” captured pharma is to destroy their revenue streams on a “global basis”

List of References

[1] https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/colorado-california-montana-states-neural-data-privacy-laws-neurorights/#:~:text=The%20bills%20in%20California%2C%20Montana%2C%20and%20Colorado,to%20its%20existing%20genetic%20information%20privacy%20act.

[2] https://fortune.com/2018/03/27/viagra-anniversary-pfizer/