This brief should help shine light into what is actually going on with people receiving packages containing random items like a cookie or other items that they never ordered or purchased. Guess what, those packages when opened contain “invisible arsenal” nanotechnology and nanobiochem weaponry that moves into the person’s hands and adds the person to a “splinter cell” network at best and at worst also contains “hydra” nanobiochem parasites that grow into the person.

The government again is an abject failure on identifying the actual intent of these anonymous packages being mailed as they spread splinter cell and the “invisible arsenal” parasites that “enemies of the state” are attacking America with. Here is what your highly paid and underqualified government has to say about random packages being mailed “Brushing scam” https://www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/brushing-scam

So, how does this actually work? The parcel, is sealed and insulated from the environment while in transit, upon opening the parcel, the material in the package, inclusive of the “invisible arsenal” nanotechnology payload then moves via mass transfer into the person’s hand opening the package instantly and if the person is sensitive then a burning sensation may occur or a sharp pain and that’s all the traces left behind, then the nanotech in the package is inside of your body. If this happens to you, immediate action items are:

Borax + Baking Soda in hot water with lysol and then follow-up wash with essential oil soap and colloidal silver ion nanoparticles The borax resulting in a coherent-disruptive-field effect for your hand that just got attacked by a nanobiochem parasite, the baking soda fragments the nanotech via salt fragmentation and also helps to remove any neodymium oxides and then the Lysol in case the nanotech is linked to a COVID strain these days containing spike production via nanobiochem factories and then the essential oil helps to polish and clean-up the damaged tissue and increase the frequency. I prefer to utilize Dr. Bronner essential oil soaps only.

So, yesterday on October 4, 2025 I had to rapidly wash my left hand after it was attacked by adversarial nanotechnology that had two immediate holes created from the nanotech piercing my God given body and the salt and countermeasures fragmenting it before it could move further into my body. I’ve listed the sender address as well, since this is being reported as an act of terrorism to the USG.

Think of the weapon deployment as a nanoscale “jack-in-the-box” where the package is opened and the nanotech terrorism payload springs out of the box into your God given body, typically through the body part in mass-contact with the mail parcel. The USPS was used by enemy of the state for this nanoweapon payload delivery. Keep in mind the people sending this tech, if contaminated and integrated with enemy of the state quantum magnetic nanobiochem don’t even realize they are being used by a 3rd party observer technology to attack Americans from within American utilizing quantum nanobiochem that national security can not detect.

“Invisible Arsenal” Nanotech Terrorism Parcel Below Received Yesterday October 4, 2025:

Figure 1: Terrorism package containing weaponized nanotech pathogens that jumped into and started to burrow into my left hand. Part of “invisible arsenal” unrestricted war on America.

Figure 2: The package contained a belvita cookie. Makes “zero” rational sense to mail a single cookie to someone that you don’t know. This is “splinter cell” automated weaponized nanotechnology pathogen payload delivery using USPS as the courier.

Figure 3: Damage done to my hand by the nanotech weapon that initially created a strong sting / burn sensation and then was neutralized by baking soda, borax, lysol, silver and essential oil soap.

Figure 4: Different photograph, same hand from nanotech weapon payload delivery, where the nanotech burrowed into the skin and the salt fragmented it out leaving holes in my left hand’s finger.

Figure 5: in order to dispose and then burn the package with sulfur so it doesn’t hurt anyone else, the use of borax and baking soda with a lysol soaked hand in colloidal silver nanoparticles enables safe removal of the terrorist mail package as the salt fragments any additional adversarial nanotech trying to enter the body.