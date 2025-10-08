Good news. I’ve completed the build and testing of an advanced healing room for decontamination that integrates all the known and useful far-field and near-field technologies to decontaminate your God given body from adversarial “invisible arsenal” pathogens, smart virus and quantum nanobiochem.

The key part I was missing was Reich’s work. Keep in mind “black hat” IC with China is abusing Reich’s work and there are many groups that are intentionally named after William Reich that literally have no linkagewith Reich’s awesome work to heal humanity, this is a typical “black hat” IC PSYOP to take a good man’s work and caste it into something that repels people from looking into it.

Figure 1: William Reich. His work enabled the healing room to work without shredding my biological tissues by disassembling the nanobiochem structrures built out inside of my body in a coherent-field by providing a coherent-disruptive-field effect. I was getting bloody removing the contamination prior to adding orgone coherent-disruptive-field tech to the healing room.

Figure 2: See image notes.

This work took three years to reduce to practice the advanced technologies in the clear, but not accessible to the mind and body of majority of humankind. The work has many “Darwin award winner” filters and by all means required me to deploy “genomic” countermeasures for DNA and RNA genome repair in addition to the far-field and near-field technologies.

Here are the ingredients, if you want the Chef, that requires Private Client services at https://www.aibcps.com to successfully decontaminate from quantum magnetic nanobiochem weaponry systems utilized in industrial espionage and nation state level spying ops:

Far-field transmitter in spectrum per Edison Far-field transmitter in audio spectrum with vibration per Hertz Near-field transmitter and receiver able to be synchronized without noise per Tesla and Meyl Near-field scanner for pills/antidotes and receiver of a liquid to receive the antidote information per Tesla and Meyl Near-field transmitter and receiver able to be synchronized and modulated with a computer database per Tesla and Meyl Healing room, dedicated with salted floors (the salt mixture is very important and the ingredients key) Orgone layered passive substrate for “coherent-field-disruption” on body to disassemble the nanotechnology weaponry systems and diffuse the “invisible arsenal” payloads per William Reich work over 100 years ago.

Figure 3: orgone enclosure, not required to decontaminate, a pendant imprinted with quantum information theory QIT will also work, but the enclosure should speed up decontamination. I’ll test an enclosure next, but for now being in the modulated near-field degrading the pathogens and contamination works. The near field by itself will kill you, so avoid that Darwin award winner move that typically offs people exploring near field tech, cause you’ll glow and then bugs will fly into you (e.g. the light) and contaminate you. Figure 4: Some silly intelligence agency message regarding already known technology by these intelligence agencies… seriously the intelligence agencies have time-reversal tech… orgone tech is old school for these groups and they hold the knowledge so close to vest for the power that they are willing to let “good guys” die to preserve the knowledge. Until I hacked all of the intelligence agencies globally fighting China’s neurostrike by going diamagnetic so the intelligence agency QIT applied tech has nil effect due to my decreased “resistance” as radionics only works when a person has resitance in their God given body. Quantum Information Theory QIT applied into substrates Optogenetic color to degrade the parasites that grow into the visual cortex Magnetic vortex skrymion device and trap with fragmentation capability to extract the synthetic biology “hydras” from the central nervous system CNS. Neodymium oxide decontamination protocols and force field shield over room and site to repel the contamination and provide a buffer for the human body being decontaminated from “black hat” intelligence community IC “invisible arsenal” quantum magnetic weaponry. Light/Color per Dinshah

Required applied technology QIT modulation:

Quantum modulation involves using quantum phenomena, like the discrete energy levels of quantum systems or the spin of electrons, to control and change the properties of a carrier wave, such as the phase of light or the intensity of an electron beam. This can result in new quantum states of light that aren’t describable by classical physics. Applications include quantum information technologies, controlling electron beams, and mitigating electromagnetic interference.

Types of Quantum Modulation