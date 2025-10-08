AIBCPS 110: Prototype Healing Room Build Completed & Tested for Decontamination. It works, https://www.AIBCPS.com a success story
I've completed build and testing of a healing room for decontamination. The work originally started in 2022 and took three years to reduce to practice. Private Clients have access to this tech.
Good news. I’ve completed the build and testing of an advanced healing room for decontamination that integrates all the known and useful far-field and near-field technologies to decontaminate your God given body from adversarial “invisible arsenal” pathogens, smart virus and quantum nanobiochem.
The key part I was missing was Reich’s work. Keep in mind “black hat” IC with China is abusing Reich’s work and there are many groups that are intentionally named after William Reich that literally have no linkagewith Reich’s awesome work to heal humanity, this is a typical “black hat” IC PSYOP to take a good man’s work and caste it into something that repels people from looking into it.
This work took three years to reduce to practice the advanced technologies in the clear, but not accessible to the mind and body of majority of humankind. The work has many “Darwin award winner” filters and by all means required me to deploy “genomic” countermeasures for DNA and RNA genome repair in addition to the far-field and near-field technologies.
Here are the ingredients, if you want the Chef, that requires Private Client services at https://www.aibcps.com to successfully decontaminate from quantum magnetic nanobiochem weaponry systems utilized in industrial espionage and nation state level spying ops:
Far-field transmitter in spectrum per Edison
Far-field transmitter in audio spectrum with vibration per Hertz
Near-field transmitter and receiver able to be synchronized without noise per Tesla and Meyl
Near-field scanner for pills/antidotes and receiver of a liquid to receive the antidote information per Tesla and Meyl
Near-field transmitter and receiver able to be synchronized and modulated with a computer database per Tesla and Meyl
Healing room, dedicated with salted floors (the salt mixture is very important and the ingredients key)
Orgone layered passive substrate for “coherent-field-disruption” on body to disassemble the nanotechnology weaponry systems and diffuse the “invisible arsenal” payloads per William Reich work over 100 years ago.
Quantum Information Theory QIT applied into substrates
Optogenetic color to degrade the parasites that grow into the visual cortex
Magnetic vortex skrymion device and trap with fragmentation capability to extract the synthetic biology “hydras” from the central nervous system CNS.
Neodymium oxide decontamination protocols and force field shield over room and site to repel the contamination and provide a buffer for the human body being decontaminated from “black hat” intelligence community IC “invisible arsenal” quantum magnetic weaponry.
Light/Color per Dinshah
Required applied technology QIT modulation:
Quantum modulation involves using quantum phenomena, like the discrete energy levels of quantum systems or the spin of electrons, to control and change the properties of a carrier wave, such as the phase of light or the intensity of an electron beam. This can result in new quantum states of light that aren’t describable by classical physics. Applications include quantum information technologies, controlling electron beams, and mitigating electromagnetic interference.
Types of Quantum Modulation
Spin-Photon Interaction: A single electron spin in a quantum dot can modulate the phase of a coherent light wavepacket, creating a new quantum state of light.
Electron Beam Modulation: In magnetic or electric undulators, an electromagnetic wave can modulate an electron beam at its own frequency and its harmonics, with the modulation arising from quantum recoil effects.
Quantum Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM): This involves designing communication systems using non-Gaussian photon-added Gaussian states to represent and transmit data, requiring characterization of these quantum states.
Quantum Control with Quantum Light: The inherent randomness of quantum light, such as Poissonian light, can be used to randomize signals, effectively spreading the energy of interfering signals across the frequency spectrum to reduce interference.
