I’ve been reverse engineering various surveillance and chipset technologies that China has at their industrial sites globally as a pending counterstrike by Reactwell on China CCP PLA MSS is in the preparation stages and I have a novel weapon platform to disable their security camera systems all at once. Any other defense industrial base DIB contractors or militaries that don’t like China messing with their backyard and turf can contact me at https://www.reactwell.com or https://www.aibcps.com and place an order for the covert quantum nanobiochem asymmetric attack “invisible arsenal” portfolio that can be activated at a distance once dosed into the camera systems for total disablement and “blinding” of the security systems eyes and ears. This is an advanced level technology that I will not discuss further on this thread, but by all means it involves reverse engineered CCP PLA MSS magnetic quantum nanobiochem and proxy weapons of war in the “invisible arsenal”.

I purposefully had a near field transmitter on while posting this that was changing a modulation frequency set and hacked out the “tag” that quantum nanobiochem AI BCPS systems place on computer systems and smart phones that then is utilized to write-into the person’s quantum nanobiochem system for national security systems to be alerted to. That false positive tag command line is “ci=ostella\”

Figure 1: Venezuela where there is a location on earth with some of the most lightning anywhere.

Figure 2: Brandon Iglesias, one of the “intellectuals” that China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” failed to covertly assassinate and cognitively permanently degrade. Now, actively counter-striking China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” and reverse engineering their quantum magnetic nanobiochem weapon platform for counterstrike return to sender signal attacks

Use cases include continued maintenance repairs and cost burden on security systems, such that the replacement parts or cameras can be interdirected and then the chipsets used to monitor the site from the inside out, or a simple total blind attack to disable the entire industrial site.

Anyways, all of this tech is in the clear, not subject to any stupid clearance or top secret restrictions that governments have that don’t work anymore in times of unrestricted war with China and a “clouded” west intelligence agency “eye”.

Use cases for these “invisible arsenal” weapons include, pre-trades on a stock market or commodity financial platform, then nailing the industrial site, making the pop-in revenues and profit, then completing the mission attacking a CCP PLA MSS industrial site with profit extraction from the financial markets as well as total disruption of their industrial site operations. Reactwell is able to do this in-house without depending upon any government agency, as Reactwell had to single handledly reverse engineer the asymmetric Neurostrike by China CCP PLA MSS, through the Grace of God.

P.S. this type of attack obviates ALL CURRENTLY FIELDED EMP over-voltage protections, even picosecond and HEMP secured infrastructure.

Budgetary Requirements: $100MM for the quantum magnetic nanobiochem weapon platform, with returns commensurate with use of the platform and profit sharing required.