Here is what the prototype healing room that I built through the grace of God is doing to decontaminate my God given body at DNA level through macroscale level. Entrenched pathogen removal.

Figure 1: Scalar molecular weight MW modulation, herb modulation and morgellons disease (weaponized nanotechnology pathogens WPT) removed this from my body when applying the magnetic vortex skyrmion field and background DNA-TX genome heal and neodymium remove frequencies.

Figure 2: magnetic neodymium in blood and with graphene removed during hot shower and bath with Dr. Bronner Peppermint and Eucalyptus soaps.

Figure 3: Left side of my brain where the China BRAIN parasite installed itself to data-in-the-flow NATO / DoD AI BCPS system with tubular nanobiochem factories synthesizing plaques, etc.

I can confirm SV-40 was present in my brain, as the scalar modulation of the SV40 genetic sequence (DNA) resulted in significant response from within the portion of my body as well as various other DNA sequences of known weaponized virus and DNA fragments that are intentionally contaminating the human genome in times of genomic warfare by China CCP PLA MSS.

The attack on me was a combined neodymium magnetic, synthetic biology BRAIN parasite, hydra, organic parasites like T. Cruzi, bacteria/virus, weaponized pathogen technologies involving morgellons (WPT) [1] with cybernetic nanobiochem tracking and tracing for weird virtual nation states that then attracted living off of the land LOTL bugs that would then fly at me from people contaminated by China in America that are walking nanobiochem weapon poison factories.

The healing room works, I currently have been working on additional installations for this technology to help other impacted by genomic and weaponized pathogens.

Anyone that wants a healing room, sign-up for Private Client services at https://www.aibcps.com and make sure you have a 10 ft x 10 ft private space in your personal residence.

List of References:

[1] https://carnicominstitute.org/morgellons-a-new-classification/