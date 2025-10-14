AIBCPS 112: Healing Room Decontamination Results - Entrenched Weaponized Morgellons Removal from Central Nervous System CNS
Here is what the prototype healing room that I built through the grace of God is doing to decontaminate my God given body at DNA level through macroscale level. Entrenched pathogen removal.
I can confirm SV-40 was present in my brain, as the scalar modulation of the SV40 genetic sequence (DNA) resulted in significant response from within the portion of my body as well as various other DNA sequences of known weaponized virus and DNA fragments that are intentionally contaminating the human genome in times of genomic warfare by China CCP PLA MSS.
The attack on me was a combined neodymium magnetic, synthetic biology BRAIN parasite, hydra, organic parasites like T. Cruzi, bacteria/virus, weaponized pathogen technologies involving morgellons (WPT) [1] with cybernetic nanobiochem tracking and tracing for weird virtual nation states that then attracted living off of the land LOTL bugs that would then fly at me from people contaminated by China in America that are walking nanobiochem weapon poison factories.
The healing room works, I currently have been working on additional installations for this technology to help other impacted by genomic and weaponized pathogens.
Anyone that wants a healing room, sign-up for Private Client services at https://www.aibcps.com and make sure you have a 10 ft x 10 ft private space in your personal residence.
It is all wonderful but if you are in their "Hot List" they will continue "grilling" you no matter where you are.