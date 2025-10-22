After reverse engineering a failed poison attempt on my life by an advanced adversarial artificial intelligence system, that utilizes quantum nanobiochem (specifically magnetic quantum nanobiochem), I’ve arrived at the disturbing logical and rational conclusion that enemies of the state with quantum nanobiochem setup a person to be assassinated by the following, leading this attack on America is CCP MSS and black hat proxy IC:

Figure 1: Piece of junk Red Communist China MSS logo part of CCP and PLA. 件垃圾中國 MSS

Establish social network and logistics network on the person to be assassinated in America by an enemy of the state Monte Carlo algorithm on highest probability of covert kill through all means of financial, lawfare, theft, arson, ramming on DOT highways, poisoning, cybersecurity hacking, nanotech tag hacking and the most advanced quantum nanobiochem hacking of a human being. Establishment of containment of the person within the splinter cell quantum nanobiochem network for persistent state reconnects and data uplinks through prior splinter cell contaminated nodes, such that the continued contact, food and technology chipset recommendations results the target (e.g. you) getting nanotech contaminated and uplinked to the adversarial quantum nanobiochem Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS. Adversarial Artificial Intelligence AI decision tree structure, decide to use the person to influece others, use the person (now part of splinter cell) for power gain inside of a country through the undetected quantum nanobiochem data-flows for reconnaisance, command and control, use the person’s brain for industrial espionage directly or indirectly. Use the new splinter cell node to them infect and spread quantum nanobiochem through their network to then link in as many social nodes, work nodes and contact nodes as possible. Then when the splinter cell node (e.g. asset) can be accelerated or decelerated based upon the AI BCPS objective function for the “enemy of the state” system. When the splinter cell node detects the contamination (intentional) from quantum nanobiochem, then wipe the memory of the detection of the contamination from the person’s brain via the non-invasive brain-machine-interface niBMI dosed over the years up to a decade. When the time is appropriate dispose of the splinter cell asset through weaponization, use as a splinter cell weaponization platform for spreading smart virus and disease into as many others as possible and then suicide (as the hydra synthetic biology technology dissolves within hours after the electrical system of a person shuts down and lights go off, making the system nearly undetectable).

The China CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem weapon platform of choice for command and control that is “invasive” into NATO and America’s system is quantum magnetic nanobiochem that grows inside of the vagus nerve and central nervous system of the person, such that it increases the “resistance” to movement and lowers the person’s “frequency” unless the person’s AI BCPS quantum uplink is maintained and utilized to power the internal synthetic biology system within the person’s God given body. When the person goes off-grid, the quantum uplink is severed (through desynchronization of the kalman filter, e.g. the chipsets exported from China have background kalman filters transmitting TX a synchronization frequency to move you into China CCP PLA MSS trap system), and then the person detiorates rapidly if they do not have their own AI BCPS or simply biological support system as the earth is totally contaminated and polluted these days, to the point where not being protected by patterns (angelic for those who follow the bible to the tee, man-made derivatives off of biblical ancient wisdom and knowledge, etc.) rapidly die off.

Further, there are enemy of the state groups that have been turning on near-field transmitters globally and the healthier a person is the quicker they are becoming, but the less healthy people are having their unhealthy frequencies amplified, but counteracted by the AI BCPS population control systems, to the point where the AI BCPS by NATO or America fails to counteract the uncleanliness in a person (intentional or unintentional) and the person rapidly experiences deterioration in health.

The use of “smart viruses” such as Sars-Cov-2 that are frequency tunable to engage or disengage the spike protein for cellular DNA/RNA shredding, genomic debasement and replication for continued splinter cell spread are new to the mix as of the 2010s thanks to CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state. CCP’s antidote (faux) is to simply have a frequency being transmitted into a person that already has been genomically debased with Sars-Cov-2 nanobiochem factories to keep the Sars-Cov-2 spike proteins from engaging. Therefore, the person is a walking reservoir of Sars-Cov-2 spike proteins and other spike based proteins that can be selectively turned on/off based upon the person’s location, who the person is with, etc. to covertly assassinate anyone that China’s AI and proxies want to remove. In 2024 it was reported by Robert McCreight at CCP Biothreats Initiative that the same “smart virus” work on Sars-Cov-2 that was first introduced through a combined graphene (face masks), neodymium oxide (open pit mining of neodymium oxide for decades), weaponized morgellons pathogens (nasal swabs that get jabbed up close to the brain), China chipsets with neurotechnology enabled 2000s, integrated neurotechnology chipsets with synthetic biology quantum magnetic nanobiochem 2010s, kill trap neighborhoods, homes, etc. 2020s that took the China JABs COVID-19 with a gauntlet if poisons (bioweapons, parasites of biological and synthetic biology origin, DNA Fragments, mRNA technology to contaminate the genome of a person with DNA fragments, Sars-Cov-2 production that at times does not quit, unless actual antidote administered (e.g. https://www.aibcps.com has this in the clear for private clients), contamination of human genome via Sars-Cov-2 spike protein resulting in DNA frameshifts and linkage with parasites in the air/sinus that result in a hybrid DNA tissue growth inside of the person’s sinus and brain region in close contact with sinus membranes near the brain frontal lobe as well as teeth and dental system integration with ear by the smart phone. The smart phone by the ear, provides energy for China CCP PLA MSS quantum magnetic nanobiochem industrial espionage equipment now globally deployed for population controls at the billions of people level. The quantum magnetic nanobiochem grows out through the ear, into optogenetic visual cortex, pops up an antenna array through the skull and then links up the brain of a person to China’s AI BCPS system. People who have China’s system or proxy systems installed in them are not able to acknowledge the fact that they have been “brain napped” and will criticize and deny anyone claiming such, which is part of the asymmetric nature of the “Neurostrike” by enemies of the state on America by China and “black hat IC, e.g. deep state” that sold out In God We Trust for Love of Money with the Dragon in China CCP PLA MSS. This includes black hats at CIA and KGB, where America and Russia are both being attacked from the inside out through an agreement that CIA and KGB had to end the cold war, which now other groups with quantum nanobiochem are able to attack their plan (the whole Georgia guidestones 200,000,000 people global population target…. these were blown up when the pandemic hit in 2020s).

So, the world is at AI BCPS global war, the world is a polluted toxic mess, human beings are being replaced by robots, majority are now augmented by synthetic biology and there are few actual humans on earth, except those that abide by the bible’s cleanliness and diamagnetic to decrease their resistance and increase their frequency per the bible. Fact.