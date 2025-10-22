Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
16h

Daniel 12:4 comes to my mind. Heavenly Father must be so disappointed with His creation, fallen angels included. What a mess, and yes contamination is everywhere now. Only Jesus can clean this up and will defeat the enemies and his minions all by Himself. I cannot wait for that day. His grace and love for us is beyond my comprehension. Brandon, thank you for staying strong, working so hard to survive and then sharing with others all that you have learned. It is for our Creator that we must strive to survive to tell the world who Jesus is and why He came to this Earth to reclaim it for those who believe. Fight! Fight! Fight! Do not take their injections or their drugs, and pray for wisdom on removing all of this from your bodies, take heed Brandon's suggestions in previous post. This is a war for our souls, ultimately. Remain in Jesus and pray. Bless you, Brandon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture