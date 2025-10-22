No added sugars or useless carbohydrates or alcohols that get converted into sugars. Focus on vegetables over fruits and avoid sugar like the plague cause it turbo charges cancer. I tested out eating sugar in a near field time reversal bubble and it turbo charges cancer growth, the effect was elucidated by adjusting the rate of time flow on my God given body at greater than 1.5 x the speed of light, sugar is not good for you.