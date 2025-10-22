AIBCPS 116: Iglesias' Protocol Regarding Splinter Cell & Near Field Transmitters Amplifying Biological Systems with Synthetic Biology
Here is my protocol after hacking CCP, KGB/CIA black hat intelligence IC people that sold out humanity for the love of money.
I keep seeing protocols like “Joe Tippens” protocol, but it doesn’t address the brain and central nervous system or DNA/RNA damage. Here is my protocol that addresses gaps in the “Joe Tippens” protocol that Joe Tippens (I never met Joe) probably is not aware of:
DNA-TX H-field of tocotrienol and tocopherol all forms (8) and Vitamin E
Curcumin bioavailable
CBD
Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, Ivermectin, SV-40 destroy, Hulda Clark Frequency Sweeps, Royal Rife Cancer Frequency Sweeps
No added sugars or useless carbohydrates or alcohols that get converted into sugars. Focus on vegetables over fruits and avoid sugar like the plague cause it turbo charges cancer. I tested out eating sugar in a near field time reversal bubble and it turbo charges cancer growth, the effect was elucidated by adjusting the rate of time flow on my God given body at greater than 1.5 x the speed of light, sugar is not good for you.
DNA/RNA repair frequencies
