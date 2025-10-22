Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KLM211's avatar
KLM211
15h

They no longer have money to go forward, you do not see that yet but you will know and you will notice that soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
13hEdited

RE: Water

I distill water, then add back sea salt and baking soda, and CDS = Chlorine Dioxide Solution (trapped gas of CD which is less acidic and not as strong of an oxidant). When I am not adding CDS I store the water in copper vessels. Thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture