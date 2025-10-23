AIBCPS 118: Magnetic Surround & Enclose Assassination Technology - When You Mobilize to Get Help You Get Further Slow Killed

Okay, I’ve been testing out a hypothesis that the surround & enclose nanotechnology tactic utilized by CCP PLA MSS and Black Hat intelligence community IC is a quantum magnetic nanobiochem based attack, that builds layers of “gunk” into the human body as the human body travels through contaminated zones it acts as a magnet and picks up the feromagnetoc and paramagnetic materials in the local environment, inclusive of COVID strains, heavy metals and neodymium oxide from the rain and air pollution that is pervasive on earth. What this means is that the human body, subject to pollution in the air, water, food and intentional pharma supply chain heavy metal and neodymium oxide contamination [1].

Figure 1: Peer reviewed journal publication that identifies the poisons added into the vaccine roll-out. China CCP PLA MSS and Black Hat IC is now attacking this research group credibility to mislead people.

The CCP PLA MSS and proxies supply chain poisoned the pandemic medical and pharma supply chain, such that the vaccines seed a person with neodymium oxide and then that magnetic seed with graphene complexed grows and makes the entire human body (prior diamagnetic, God given body) magnetic, such that there are nodules and nodes within the human body that then collect junk that is magnetic (unhealthy) from around their local environment, including things, people and animals. Our bodies are supposed to be “diamagnetic” per biblical references and we are supposed to reduce our “resistance” and increase our “frequency” but these poison supply chain contaminated “medical” supplies do just the opposite to the human being by increasing a person’s “resistance” and enabling control at a distance of their “frequency”, no bueno (e.g. not good).

So, in order to remove neodymium oxide from waste water a combination of cellulose and then sodium bicarbonate is dosed to remove the neodymium. What I do with my body is consume vegetables after cleaning them up and then I drink water with sodium bicarbonate in it as well as take baths with sodium bicarbonate a couple of times a week now after initial decontamination from being poisoned with a magnetic quantum nanobiochem material.

Figure 2: Magnetic neodymium oxide and graphene removed from my God given body through EAR from inside of brain wiring that the nanobiochem system was growing out internal to my God given body.

Here is the removal of the neodymium and graphene magnetic material with a unit that generates a magnetic vortex skrymion field with vibration while playing color yellow in the background per Dinshah via audio and having color yellow light 809 Roscolene on my God given body to purge the magnetic “Gu” junk from CCP.

The magnetic vortex skyrmion unit moves the mesogen crystal NATO tech through the biological tissues and it disrupts biofilms and magnetic junk from CCP, illustrated here:

Figure 3: how the magnetic vortex skrymion field works to move the mesogen crystals around and then pull out the magnetic, feromagnetic and higher intensity paramagnetic materials from the human body.

List of References:

[1] At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS 1 Lorena Diblasi, PhD 1, Martín Monteverde, MD 2, David Nonis, PhD 3, Marcela Sangorrín, PhD 4 1 Biotechnologist, Facultad de Bioquímica, Química y Farmacia, Universidad Nacional de Tucumán, Argentina 2 Physician, MD, Colegio Médico de Santa Fe, Argentina 3 Molecular and Cellular Biologist, PhD, California, USA 4 Biologist, PhD, PROBIEN (Instituto de Investigación y Desarrollo en Ingeniería de Procesos, Biotecnología y Energías Alternativas) — CONICET-UNCO, Neuquén, Argentina. sangorrin.marcela@gmail.com ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7372-8359