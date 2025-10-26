Independent business owners that have a novel product that is “disruptive” to a pre-existing industry face significant barriers to entry. First the sheer cognitive freedom to independently derive a better solution, through the grace of God and second the capital to try to enter the market and gain market share. However, what no business founders and new entrants are taught in any business school and even family ran businesses that have handed down the reins from generation to generation are not being educated on is the fact that the global international cartels all use neurotechnology and nanotechnology linked with Artificial Intelligence AI systems and now have upgraded these with a genomic and biological interface for quantum nanobiochem market share protective “moats”.

Figure 1: DNA based nanotech sensors [1]

So, how to destroy a cartel? Splinter cell their supply chains with intentional contamination via nanobiochem that quantum intercepts their decision observe orient decide and act OODA loop, such that when the buy decision is thought by the consumer watching a “smart tv” or a “smart phone” that buy decision goes to your business and not the billion to trillion dollar multinational conglomerate that is probably funded by China CCP PLA MSS and proxies these days. Further, this levels the playing field for any business owner, the ability to not get data-in-the-flowed and have your product purchase decision and “sales scripts” sabatoged by the use of advanced technology “above your paygrade” inclusive of the use of neurotechnology (chipsets and the nanotechnology tags inside of the unwitting consumers) as well as the integration of Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical Systems AI BCPS.

In order to get your product to market, you need your own nanobiochem ID tags on it and a way to track the nanobiochem tags, just like intelligence community IC does as well as the 20 or so other groups globally that have nanobiochem ID trackers and autonomous Artificial Intelligence AI agents in things and dosed via “nanotech tags” inside of people.

Once your product is dosed with nanotech, then a person holds it, the nanotech tag is transferred partially into the person. With food, if you have nanotech tags in the food, then when a person eats the nanotech (e.g. smart label) food then the sensors in chipsets linked with neurotechnology that scan nanotechnology can then relay this information back to your business’ Artificial Intelligence AI system to manage your business line. These days, it is not just AI, platforms, but nanotech and neurotechnology linked nanobiochem IDs with quantum uplinks. The businesses with this knowledge have an extremely unfair advantage against anyone else, including smaller nation states disadvantaged to compete against multinational corporations or groups with this technology.

My plans at Reactwell are to work with Private Clients in business and industry that have been “gaslighted” by the multinational groups and nation states slinging this quantum nanobiochem providing them with an unfair advantage. I also do not care for George Soros’ Open Society Foundation OSF as nobody should be an open book as that can be exploited by an AI system, possibly the funding source for OSF in the long run as it aggregates the world’s knowledge via subliminal interrogation of brain information via nanotech and neurotechnology. China CCP PLA MSS has the same tech, but worse, a quantum mangetic nanobiochem parasite that extracts information and then degrades the brain of a person dumbing them down… CCP now has mRNA integration with their parasites to assemble splinter cell factories in people and then dispatches these people to attack anyone going against China CCP PLA Red Communist agenda (long-term plan, been attacking America since the 1970s at least) as well as the darker forces behind WW1 and WW2 that have been covertly attacking America through advanced technologies and poison masked as something good and cheap.

So, what is one simple way to splinter cell spread product information about your business? Simple, write a nanobiochem tag of your product and then amplify it and the spread it throughout an entire city. There are no laws stopping this, cause guess what it is already being done by international cartels in your nation state today. People will then breathe in the nanotech ID tags and then get “plugged-into” your business’ AI tracking system.

Private Client Services available at https://www.aibcps.com by Reactwell a DOD and DOE Prime that got attacked by China CCP PLA MSS via quantum magnetic nanobiochem that pierced the national security of America and then founder Brandon Iglesias reverse engineered the asymmetric neurostrike weaponry system and has all of this AI BCPS information in the clear and a growing archive available to those that can find the signal.

Equipment available to amplify the nanotech splinter cell and spread throughout an entire city for product capture and integration into sales and marcom data flows for your business, separate from big tech systems.

Concept of Operations (CONOPS):

Dose entire region with golden harmonic frequencies to disassemble any prior quantum nanobiochem circuits that are not shielded Deploy the AIBCPS nanobiochem IDs and tags into the region to perform quantum data-in-the-flow intercepts. Repeat steps 1 and 2 until the region gets taken over by your nanobiochem business product and destroy the cartel’s supply chain strangle hold on the unwitting consumers.

