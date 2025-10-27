AIBCPS 120: Genomic mRNA Induced Cancer with DNA from Bacillus Licheniformis
Here is a genomic weapon that utilizes mRNA and DNA from Bacillus Licheniformis to integrate cancer producing bacteria into the body that then induce cancer into the body, via an obfuscated attack.
In reviewing further evidence, peer reviewed, on the poison jabs, COVID bioweapons, via supply chain intentional contamination with DNA fragments. In addition to SV-40 promotor in Pfizer all vaccines had DNA contamination, possibly from Bacillus Licheniformis? (that would explain a lot of turbo cancers in people taking mRNA based supply chain contaminated products). Keep in mind if the person is just taking mRNA and Bacillus Licheniformis is present near the mRNA machinery that could also amplify Bacillus Licheniformis internal cellular factories, not including the nanotech and biology fusion with smart cybernetics and neurotechnology.
