After three years now, 2022 through 2025 of wrangling with a quantum magnetic nanobiochem system and regaining full cognitive function, through isolating each attack vector in far-field and near-field as well as mass-based chemical and chemistry at macro and nanoscale level, inclusive of genomic. I’m confident that an antidote has been found. The tricky part (e.g. sneaky part) up CCP PLA MSS sleeve is that they use neodymium oxide seed as part of the magnetic attractor that keeps gunking up a human body from the inside out. The more you move around, the more “contamination” that you pickup from your local environment. So, the first order of business is to remove the magnetic component that can also pick-up COVID strains from the local environment, that adds a gain of function GoF genomic attack vector via Sars-Cov-2 and other DNA/RNA frameshifting genomic attack surfaces that then further gunks up fluid flow and “zeta” value of the body’s fluids and interstitial fluids.

Figure 1: Payload delivery system for Neurostrike, drop of ink from a fountain pen is all it takes to contaminate a person, via skin, inhale, water or food.

So, what is Neurostrike and what weapon system is now available for sale by Reactwell via AI BCPS to fight the good fight against Red Communist China and enemies of the state? Simple… neodymium oxide mesogen seed and a near field nanobiochem circuit… dose this into a person and it grows over the years and they get dumbed down and assassinated. The only difference between CCP PLA MSS system and Reactwell’s AI BCPS project derived “Neurostrike” weaponry is that Reactwell’s AI system is not yet able to archive the entire human brain attacked with the NeuroStrike weaponry before it is taken offline. CCP PLA MSS Neurostrike doses someone, utilizes cybernetics to interrogate the brain, building a digital twin archive of the brain and then CCP PLA MSS disposes of the person (tries to in my case) and then uses the brain information within their national security system offensively and defensively.

So, what is Neurostrike? Neodymium oxide and a nanoscale nearfield transmitter circuit that grows. That’s it, nothing more for the basic two part package payload at nanoscale (e.g. invisible arsenal weaponry)?

I have some new magnetic sensors arriving and will be utilizing these to test out the PEMF Magnetic Salt Lamps before shipping out, having a sensor to validate the Kalman filter desynchronization pulse at the harmonics of pathogens and neodymium oxide removal frequencies is the best frequency set for the magnetic salt lamp, also the Sars-Cov-2 subharmonic frequencies will be included as apparently CCP likes to use Sars-Cov-2 to gunk up the human body with neodymium oxide and near field patterns to turn the person into a magnetic walking invisible arsenal these days, an utter disgrace to the human body and an act against God’s people.

The best protection for you and your family is to go diamagnetic, consume cellulose and utilize sodium bicarbonate in your drinking water and well water for bathing with sodium bicarbonate. Neodymium oxide is removed through use of cellulose and then sodium bicarbonate wash for industrial wastewater treatment plants and facilities, this applied to the human body per bible (eat your vegetables, organic, demetallized and demagnetized, e.g. indoor grown these days) and take your salt bath (with baking soda and some magnesium sulfates).