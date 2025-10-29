So, here is something very useful to understand regarding decontamination. The requirement to pull the neodymium oxide magnetic junk out of the body in parallel with dosing anti-fungal, anti-mold, anti-bacterial, anti-viral spectrum/mass is required to push the body back to diamagnetic state (decrease your resistance, increase frequency) from magnetic state (increases your resistance, decreases your frequency).

Disclaimer: This information is for counter-terrorism and poisoning use cases that are currently NOT addressed by FDA and useful idiot medical doctors MDs who only get trained on checklists these days (e.g. glorified mechanics that are overpaid). Did you know, most MDs, only get trained on vaccines by studying a checklist in medical school and none of the technology behind it? Let that sink in, literally glorified mechanics. MDs with research background and naturopath and energetics are the only ones I’ll consider information from these days…

I’ve started ozone this week via insufflation through ears to enter the brain after removing the neodymium oxide and associated contamination. I’m then drinking a litre or two of the ozonated water after each session. I started doing an hour a day this week and so far so good, have more gunk being removed (I’m utilizing CT scans with contrasting agent iodine as an indirect indicator of decontamination as the iodine will resolve further into the brain as the more gunk gets removed from my body).

Here is the basic setup for ozone to counter bioweapons, genomic weapons, neurostrike weapons, etc. all not covered by conventional medical doctors MDs. In otherwords, if you get poisoned with nanotechnology, you are on your own, as your nation state will not help you out, but will simply use you to identify more contaminated people that have the same quantum uplink and virtual nation state that you were added to. Let that sink in, you have an entire family, career, business, friends, etc. all of that can get stolen by quantum magnetic nanobiochem “Neurostrike” weapons before your life is taken if you do not address it. Guess what? Majority of the world is already dumbed down to the point that they can’t figure out how to address or properly diagnose a “Neurostrike” deployed by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state. So the information here is pricess for all those already dumbed down and ignorant by now, due to a successful Neurostrike asymmetric attack by CCP PLA MSS on The West (so far still growing, end is an idiocracy if nothing is done).