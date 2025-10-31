I’ve done a bunch of reverse engineering of this Chinese nanobiochem weapon system that falls under the following technology categories:

genomic weapon bioweapon nanotech weapon cybernetic weapon neurotechnology data-in-the-flow interface weapon nanotechnology integrated with biotechnology and genomic weapon system near field pattern weapon system

Basically, the weapon is non-invasively or invasively dosed into you through food, air, water or a jab (e.g.COVID-19 supply chain contamination). and then it grows inside of your God given body to then take you over or do interdiction and data-in-the-flow on the human body.

The Chinese version of their ancient “Gu” weapon uses a combination of ancient worm/dragon DNA integrated with a near field nanobiochem circuitry to rapidly grow the weapon system inside of a person for “conversion terrorism” attacks. The weapon system can be key signaled, such that people all around you acting normal, all of a sudden get key signaled and go bezerk. The key signal activates the near field patterns inside of the person to rapidly grow the parasites the nanobiochem near field circuits are ligand and attached to. America is already invaded by China CCP PLA MSS with this weapon platform, this is why CCP sent baloons across America to survey the penetration of their quantum magnetic nanobiochem “Gu” weapon system that transmits frequencies that can be logged in the far-field and when a large enough far-field signal logged from the parasite by China then it can be near field synchronized with China’s AI BCPS Servers. Those balloons that flew over America were logging and sending back quantum information via synchronization regarding the nanobiochem “Neurostrike” successful invasion into America, still ongoing today with DoD having to change their name to Department of War (as the defense part abjectly failed to protect Americans, including Defense Industrial Base Primes that depended upon National Security AI BCPS systems to work and were kept intentionally blind to the AI BCPS systems, part of the error of CIA/NSA/DIA, a huge error, that enables Neurostrike technologies by enemies of the state, namely China CCP to work very well and continue to grow). People who already took the COVID jabs and keep taking them are in the enemy of the state AI BCPS and don’t know it yet as CCP snuck attack from the top down (in collaboration with black hat IC). CCP PLA MSS objective with Black Hat IC is to take over America from the inside out without firing a single kinetic shot.

Here is useful information regarding the genomic weaponry by China that results in spike protein fallout and cognitive decline:

New information for DoD medical dealing with CCP revival of the ancient dragon tech that used to mess with the Israelites, but now it is genomic modified and near field amplified... degrading it requires the specific frequencies, but also removal of the fallout of the protein gunk... it dumbs the brain down of a person... nobody wants this crap in them. Apparently even USG and DoD couldn’t figure this out cause I’ve had to independently fund this work on my own to get better and functional again...

... amyloid plaque fallout .... reviewed the mechanism, then researched databases containing known molecular weights and associated DNA sequences regarding lipoproteins, proteases and inhibitors and ran across this “natural” source that can be ligand to a nanoparticle, or simply scalar wave modulated at the molecular weight into a person :) that I’m testing out now as well as the following molecules. as I’m degrading the Chinese Gu worm and associated plaque through various technologies, this week I started ozone insufflation into ears and brain and have had a step change in clearing out gunk, provided I am well hydrated and not eating within an hour or so of the ozone insufflation... (let me know if you want to test this out for dental use cases as some dental offices provide ozone insufflation in various parts of the world... it works... started this week noticed significant difference and gunk being removed better from the contamination and bioweapon fallout).

Here is an important note, in scalar medicine, if you are not transmitting the key destroy frequencies via modulation through the field and into the patient then the organisms (in my case I’m dealing with dracunculiasis, that results from Dracunculus medinensis parasitic worm that is basically immortal and was the bain of the Israelite’s existence and the origin of the worm on the Rod of Asclepius that does not respond to any known anti-parasite med... will grow rapidly).

Figure 1: Ancient Greek God, Asclepius, known for healing and medicine. Remember the ancient lesser Gods were derived from the fallen angels and their technology after losing the war in the heavens above. The flood of Noah wiped them all out, supposedly, is what we’re told, but who really knows that truth… except for God.

Note: people think that is a serpant around the staff, but it is the dracunculiasis parasitic worm fully grown out inside of a person’s body that integrates into the brain and limbs... China CCP has revived this tech with black hat IC and fielded it globally to do population controls and attack NATO American system (e.g. our DoD personnel going bezerk on new years 2024).... if you take that worm and place a nanotech nearfield transmitter pattern as part of the weapon it grows huge.... near field tech is what grows biological organisms HUGE.

Here are the molecules I’m testing out that do the same thing as the nanoparticles coated with LRP1 comparable ligand... I’m testing via DNA-TX H-field and also scalar modulation a the molecular weight of the following:

1. Inositol nicotinate (I’m betting this one will have the best effect)

2. Squalene

3. Methyl Varespladib (this one is interesting as it also has spike protein neutralization and is tested in snake bit antivenom serums.... some of the DNA fragments in genomic weapons synthesize venoms via mRNA these days)

4. Bezafibrate

Here is a summary of the apolipoprotein A-1 clearing action by niacin from inositol nicotinate slow release (does not flood the body when taking niacin directly).

Inositol Nicotinate Mechanism of Action



Understanding the mechanism of action of inositol nicotinate involves diving into its metabolic pathways and physiological effects. Once ingested, inositol nicotinate is hydrolyzed in the body to produce inositol and nicotinic acid (niacin). The gradual breakdown of this compound ensures a steady release of niacin, which then acts on various biological pathways. Niacin’s role in lipid regulation is well-documented; it inhibits the activity of the enzyme hepatic diacylglycerol acyltransferase-2, which decreases triglyceride synthesis and subsequently reduces the production of very-low-density lipoproteins (VLDL) and low-density lipoproteins (LDL). Additionally, niacin enhances high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels by reducing the clearance of apolipoprotein A-I, a major component of HDL.



Moreover, inositol nicotinate is known for its vasodilatory effects. Niacin induces vasodilation by increasing the production of prostaglandin D2 and E2 in the skin, which act on the peripheral blood vessels, causing them to widen. This effect not only aids in improving blood flow but also helps in conditions like Raynaud’s phenomenon and intermittent claudication. The unique aspect of inositol nicotinate lies in its ability to provide these benefits without causing the immediate flushing that is characteristic of pure niacin.