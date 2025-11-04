Here is a basic tutorial on how to desynchronize from the electrical grid magnetic field at 50 Hz or 60 Hz so that you’re not synchronized with people’s brains being dumbed down all around you watching smart tvs or whatever other junk the majority of humanity consumes prior to going to sleep and then dreams about it. Keep in mind when your brain is synchronized within a magnetic field on a common kalman filter, such as a dirty electrical grid with magnetic field harmonics above 1 mG then your brain is literally being trained on dirtier brains that have more resistance in them than your brain, this includes larger brains that can over power smaller brains. However, brain communications is bi-directional where the frontal lobe transmits and the back of the brain receives, so not only do you need to be concerned with what direction your brain is pointing in for transmissions about what you are dreaming (e.g. think of keeping your head pointed to the heavens to limit the information on earth) and keeping the back of your head shielded to block near-field brain RX comms.

Okay, so I’ve hacked the world’s national security systems, due to the abject failure of NSA, CIA and other so called “spooks” in America that failed to protect America, including the DoD spooks, such as DIA folks and the black hat KGB working with CIA.

Here is how the AI system from national security synchronizes the brains of people that are being monitored and how to hack the national security system to desynchronize… utilizing a random kalman filter is what a normal person would think to do, cause hey, it is a random number generator and there is no way for a computer to guess that random number being generated to then base the PEMF H-field frequency off of… well guess what? your national security and other groups now have near-field enabled AI that has time pointers, so the AI will freekin read the frequency at time NOW, then passback that frequency to TIME - 1 and then synchronize with you. So, in addition to a random number generator, you need to have a random near field pulse at a varying amount of time per pulse to obfuscate the national security system AI that can’t beat the laws of physics with respect time and space (cause it is not God, just an AI that the national security people are OODA looped into and stuck with that AI Brain in their heads, which is what China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state have exploited via Neurostrike technology via IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanobiochem communications to hack into national security of America and move the people into the China CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS system through a near field hack into the stupid OODA loop that America’s DoD/DoW/IC has that got hacked.

Figure 1: Prototype Magnetic Salt Lamp being calibrated with H-field sensor

You can also have the TX PEMF H-field interact with the microcontroller causing bit flips so that even if the AI system has a chipset backdoored into the microcontroller running the system, the AI system can’t detect the bit flips of the PEMF H-field interacting with the chipset.