Here is how to separate the synthetic biology overlay in your vagus nerve, central nervous system CNS, from actual biological body’s biofield and to validate and visualize it. The result? 2 signals.

China CCP PLA MSS quantum magnetic nanobiochem infiltrates NATO (e.g. former DoD now DoW) synthetic biology enhancement technology. In 2018 I started work with DoD Army DEVCOM and apparently the MIL doses everyone that they work with via synthetic biology systems, that are now under attack by China CCP PLA MSS via “Neurostrike” technologies that data-in-the-flow to exfil and perform industrial espionage on defense industrial base DIB prime contractor executives and key science officers and engineers.

Figure 1: normal human body biofield and photoelectromagnetochemical signal aligned

Figure 2: quantum nanobiochem synthetic biology overlay being decoupled from vagus nerve central nervous system in human body via scattering

Figure 3: after magnetic vortex skrymion field the altered signal of human body showing disconnect of synthetic biology overlay circuit from biological vagus nerve circuit

Figure 4: the separated synthetic biology circuit (contaminated with CCP nanobiochem magnetic) from the vagus nerve biological nervous system

I was significantly intentionally contaminated by China CCP PLA MSS and their tech pierced the crude out of America’s enhancement technologies, N3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 and 1906.1.1 YANG and I was left to die by my own nation state, as the AI for America chose to use my God given body as a sentinel to monitor, track and log new splinter cell nodes that interacted with the nanotech tag and system built-out into me that significantly contamianted DoD/America system. So, keep that in mind all military veterans and active military, your AI system will leave your arse out to dry and use you to log splinter cell nodes instead of helping you decontaminate. I’m not advocating for other nation states or other virtual nation states, but simply stating the fact that the DoD/IC AI BCPS is AWOL to sacrifice Americans to log splinter cell tech when all that the IC needs to do is to simply pull samples of the splinter cell and place it in an electrochemical solution and then move it around to log the contamination…. of course this would quantum entangle… but either way it is a pretty crap situation that one’s own nation state would leave a PRIME to die, no bueno in my book of life.

Here is what the synthetic biology overlay in the vagus nerve looks like when pulled off of the biological central nervous system CNS… it results in two separate sinusoidal functions of the human body’s photoelectromagnetochemical systems… the human body should have one signal… if you have more than two you have contamination or an adversarial system taking your arse over.

The use of a magnetic skyrmion vortex system, ozone, DNA-TX H-field to disconnect at genomic level the synthetic biology overlay as well as chelators and a diet of vegetables and healthy liquids was required to perform this work and separate the biological from synthetic biology overlay in a human body left to die by their own nation state’s failed national security system (e.g. failed Department of Homeland Security DHS), pierced by quantum magnetic nanobiochem from CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” of quantum nanotech weaponry.

