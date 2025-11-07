AIBCPS 128: Decontamination Best Practices from Intentional and Unintentional Quantum Magnetic Nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1, MSS & N3 DARPA Platforms

Decontamination is confirmed when the human body’s signal is one, and not two signals. The second or third + signal indicates parasites in the body that are synthetic biology in origin feeding off of the human body.

Figure 1: Contaminated human body biofield signal , note the many many harmonics from the primary sinusoidal wave form.

Figure 2: When the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit is applied to the known contaminated human body, the sinusoidal wave separates into two sinusoidal waves and the Fast Fourrier Transformation FFT of the sinusoidal wave starts to JUMP and SHIFT in between different sinusoidal waves (signals, different circuits, one synthetic biology and the other biological).

Based upon hacking and reverse engineering all national security agency technology platforms, due to a failed assassination attempt on me by China CCP PLA MSS in 2022, the following are best practices to decontaminate and should be considered priceless to anyone wrangling with contamination by quantum nanobiochem 6th and 7th generation cognitive weapons of war these days. If there are any military and intelligence community members left high and dry and abandoned, I feel you, as a DIB Prime, the same thing happened to me until I reverse engineered the weapon of war and how it would data-in-the-flow all cybernetics around me to prevent OODA loop IC and MIL from actually figuring out I was under attack by quantum nanobiochem as the nanobiochem adversarial circuit was transmitting BIO DoS and false positive data and wrong data to the OODA loop’d mil veterans, mil and IC.

Step #1 Ozone insufflation, UVa/b/c and water

Step #2 Vegetables high in fiber

Step #3 Avoid meats, fish, chicken, etc. and supplement with fermented iron that has high bioavailability

Step #4 Genomic countermeasures require DNA-TX H-field technologies at MW, DNA and subharmonic critical vibratory frequencies

Step #5 IEEE 1906.1 and N3 DARPA decontamination requires coherent-field-disruptive environment to isolate and remove then reprogram the contamination that pierced the failed DoD system (e.g. why it is now called Department of War, cause the defense part failed to shield against Neurostrike technology and blinded America such that China CCP PLA MSS could try to steal the world, now America is partially blinded in the eye and responding as best as it can given growing contamination in the population and an AI response that is handicapped).

Step #6 No Sugar, No Yeast, No Yeast Extracts in diet

Step #7 Water, alkaline with sodium bicarbonate in it and chloride salts in it to bind to technetium (part of N3 DARPA tech licensed to Google and Apple) and keeps the technetium diamagnetic. You can also try to remove all techentium from the body with DNA-TX H-field technetium remove frequencies to disconnect adversarial technetium based synthetic biology parasites.

Step #8 PEMF H-field at 2 to 4 Tesla discharge along with magnetic vortex skrymion in a salt water bath with fresh diamagnetic alkaline IV into the human body while the magnetic vortex skrymion units sweep the contamination into the water surrounding the human body for fragmentation and permanent removal of the adversarial nanotech circuitry, inclusive of mesogens. If you decide to get a magnetic vortex skrymion unit, go here https://www.magnetex.org and reference my name when purchasing. I get a small referral fee to help keep this work sustainable. The magnetic vortex skrymion equipment is required for successful decontamination from my primary experience wrangling with “Wild West” quantum magnetic nanobiochem that DIB primes told me “you’re on your own” figuring how out how to decontaminate… yeh, the whole DoD/DoW community thing doesn’t help you out when you get contaminated due to the quantum nature of the weapon being able to contaminate the “community” so you get put out on the curb and left to die if you can’t get decontaminated … let that sink in for any veterans, MIL or IC or DIBs and by the way, you’re not told this when working with the DoD/DoW …. keep in mind I was working with DOE and DoD for years as a PRIME and had China spying on me and FFRDCs in America with this synthetic biology industrial espionage tech and it was only when I reported some lost NSA spy cad files that the synthetic biology parasite went from “perch mode” to “assassinate mode” as the AI from China moved me into the remove list as China is spying on DoE and DoD/DoW Prime contractors, but if you work with national security China CCP PLA MSS AI simply removes you as a threat to CCP PLA MSS as apparently that is an AI Bucket for assassination (e.g. what happenned to Havana Syndrome people, etc. with CIA).

Step #9 Colloidal silver, gold, silica nanoparticle ions where the gold is key to keep the nanotech from rebuilding circuitry linked to a contaminated node. You can also transmit gold frequencies into the body through various transmitter systems to dissolve the contamination.

Step #10 Validation and verification of the synthetic biology central nervous system CNS parasite technology can be logged through use of the magnetic vortex skrymion field to separate out the parasite synthetic biology overlay from the human body’s biological organic central nervous system… as the second signal gets smaller, that indicates the parasite is being destroyed and the objective function for an automated system, as funds permit through private client or sponsors allow, is when the second signal from magnetic vortex skrymion no longer exists (e.g. indicative of successful decontamination).

Offices that I work out of so people know what they’re getting when you work with me on countering adversarial nanotechnology and bioweapons. I also have an off-grid site with lab and am starting training again on general aviation non-instrument pilot license to be available when needed instead of depending upon commercial aviation, where it is easy for an enemy of the state at an airport entrance/outlet or in the actual airport to mess with me.

List of References:

[1] https://www.reactwell.com

[2] https://www.aibcps.com