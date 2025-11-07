AIBCPS 129: Field Office Walkthrough for Decontamination Services

Here is what you get when you work with me, I’m actually testing and validating the protocols and this office here has some of the field gear that I mobilize with when performing on-site services.

Basic equipment:

#1 water distiller

#2 colloidal silver generator

#3 oxygen concentrator

#4 ozone generator

#5 medical kit with chelators and anti-viral/fungals

#6 library

#7 cybersecurity

#8 salt lamps

#9 scopes and magnetic systems that are being utilized to validate the magnetic salt lamp as well as micro-controllers with pulse width modulation PWM capability

#10 OODA loop removal services from virtual nation state or a given brainpool

#11 Global satcom connection to bypass Huawei telecom assets and shielding and nanotech tracker removal for traceless and trackless engress / egress from a contaminated zone or a tracked area with CCP splinter cell nanotechnology

#12 Scalar weapons

Gaps are a Live Blood Analysis LBA Darkfield scope that can log the nanotech. Private Client Services are available to the discerning client that cares about proactive cleanliness and funds will be utilized to acquire a Dark Field Microscope that enables nanotechnology viewing and linkage to a validation system with frequencies.

Here are some important notes on people getting attacked, cut all added sugar, yeast and high carb materials out of your diet, cancer (turbo) is one of the attack vectors and here is some data on that that killed 5 cats. One last item to note, I evacuated (fell back to a family house in 2022 when getting attacked by the neuroweapons) and at the family house location 2022-2025 5 cats in total died, at the family house and the neighbors house of cancer. The neighbor’s cat dying of cancer and not their dogs indicates a frequency transmission based attack as at the family house there were only cats.

The neighbor’s cat would visit the family house and nanotech splinter cell spread from the family member feeding the cat with food from the family house and also petting the cat (splinter cell shed via touch).