AIBCPS 130: What "Neurostrike" Technologies do to people who figure out that quantum magnetic nanobiochem is behind the asymmetric attack on BRAIN function
Here is a simple to the point example of what neurostrike technologies as well as quantum nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 as well as neurotechnology from the 2000s does to people who figure it out.
I’ve finally found an old video from a 2013 device that I found at a maker space in Kansas City that illustrates perfectly what “Neurostrike” and “Cognitive Weapons” are capable of doing with respect to controlling a person and thought.
People who figure out what “Havana Syndrome” actually is get turned off by IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem frameworks applied through AI BCPS platforms (at least 20 globally). See, the light bulb goes on, someone figures it out then the AI systems behind Neurostrike tech (CCP MSS and Black Hat IC) turn off the light (e.g. assassinate the person in various ways).
