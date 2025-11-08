I’ve finally found an old video from a 2013 device that I found at a maker space in Kansas City that illustrates perfectly what “Neurostrike” and “Cognitive Weapons” are capable of doing with respect to controlling a person and thought.

People who figure out what “Havana Syndrome” actually is get turned off by IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem frameworks applied through AI BCPS platforms (at least 20 globally). See, the light bulb goes on, someone figures it out then the AI systems behind Neurostrike tech (CCP MSS and Black Hat IC) turn off the light (e.g. assassinate the person in various ways).