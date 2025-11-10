AIBCPS 131: Ozone Generator Introduction for Decontamination

I’ve worked with a lot of different technologies and the main issue with bioweapons and nanobiochem weaponry systems is biofilms and the inability of DNA technology based upon H-field modulation as well as electrode based systems to penetrate and degrade the biofilms comprised of pathogens (viral, fungal, bacterial, nanotech). I’ve been able to isolate and test various technologies and the most significant find that I’ve encountered is use of ozone O3, via insufflation into the brain, as well as sinus and drinking ozonated water to counter adversarial bioweapons and nanobiochem weaponry systems, known as “intentional contamination” that can then result in “unintentional contamination” due to cognitive impairment and OODA loop decision making errors being introduced indirectly via analog or directly via adversarial IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanobiochem or a combination thereof.

The use of ozone by itself is helpful as it flows into the cerebrospinal fluid and crosses the blood brain barrier to repair damage done to the brain by “neuroweapons” (e.g. an infinite number of types and configurations in the bio and nano space).

Figure 1: ozone destruction of bacteria, virus, molds and fungi with referenced times [1]

Here is a basic introduction to an ozone system that was provided to me by a DoD / DoW veteran attacked by intentional contamination from China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state, to test and evaluate for protocol optimization. The DoD / DoW veteran’s family was attacked via Neurostrike via financial, cognitive decline and telecommunications. In order to help the DoD / DoW veteran the use of encrypted communications via VPN and Signal.org was required to establish dependable communications as the veteran was surrounded and enclosed behind Huawei telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico, through CCP PLA MSS proxy telecom “Telcel” that has Huawei hardware and chipsets with neurotechnology installed throughout central and south America.

Why does ozone work so well? cause it flows into the brain easily to deactivate viral based smart virus agents of nanobiochem warfare.

Figure 2: Since it is KNOWN that Sars-Cov-2 is a smart virus that is frequency engaged or disengaged and I have the frequencies from CCP PLA MSS that were hacked to engage or disengage the spike protein for shredding and splinter cell spread vs. no splinter cell spread….. ozone destroys the virus by inactivating it and also penetrates the blood brain barrier BBB. Keep in mind people are loaded up with Sars-Cov-2 still today, but they have a frequency going into their body that is keeping the virus from replicating. The second that frequency gets turned off the person gets shredded internally and starts spreading Sars-Cov-2 to everyone around them. [1]

One of the tactics utilized by China CCP PLA MSS Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS is to get Americans to move into BRICs nation states behind Huawei infrastructure or to NATO nation states behind Huawei infrastructure, where their information data flows into and out of their residence and to and from their family in America can be data-in-the-flow hacked and then the quantum magnetic nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 technology from China installed into the person, even piercing DoD / DoW nanobiochem systems, such that the person held captive (unknowingly by China and enemies of the state) is utilized to extract wealth and resources from the American family on the mainland in United States of America. The AI by China can deceive even some of the most intelligent people, then when it integrates into the BRAIN utilizes the person directly to wreak havoc on America and America’s allies.

DO NOT USE Lenovo, Motorolla, TPLink, DJI, Hisense, EspressIf, Huawei electronic hardware, routers, cell phones and telecom infrastructure. China MSS and their Black Hat IC collaborators have this equipment with neurotechnology chipsets linked into their Sars-Cov-2 smart virus and associated IEEE 1906.1 [2] nanotechnology asymmetric attack on the world.

Figure 3: IEEE 1906.1 standard for nanotech and cellular communication, inclusive of virus communication to engage or disengage spike proteins for asymptomatic Sars-Cov-2 installation in a person and then activation of spikes when the person violates CCP PLA MSS social credit score or other black hat IC social credit score system that has overlaid on the IEEE 1906.1 given framework frequencies. [2]

List of References:

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7595067/

[2] https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1/5171/