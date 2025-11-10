AIBCPS 132: Novel Ozone Sinus Pressure & Vacuum Rinse Protocol by Brandon Iglesias

This protocol contains the basics of a more advanced proprietary method with specific sequence and ingredient listed. This method of ozone delivery into the sinus is “novel” as no current literature has the specific sequence and items required for the novel dosing of ozone via sinus cavity rinse with proprietary technology inside of the mixture above and beyond standard saline. The method and system is in the patent process, but will be made available open-source for others to license provided that a contribution is made to AIBCPS.com recurring as a % of sales.

Ozone destroys Sars-Cov-2 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9321385/

Anyone who is on private client services via copper or silver will have first access to this system installed in their homes for bioweapon and nanobioweapon counterstrike to “neurostrike” technologies that enter the brain through the sinus and then setup shop in the brain. Therefore, systems that attack the dosed bioweapon and nanobioweapon from the sinus in parallel with the brain blood brain barrier bbb moats is required.

Areas for improvement are borosilicate glass flow surfaces as well as blends and associated spectrum inputs into the water, as being itemized in the patent paperwork.

Just this month, Department of Air Force DAF personnel were attacked by a bioweapon / nanobiochem weapon via an anonymous package. The past month, I was also attacked by a nanotech payload weapon delivered via a package shipped to me that contained a cookie that I did not order. I simply touched the package and the nanotech weaponry tried to move into my body, but got fragmented due to salt countermeasures, literally.

Figure 1: use of mail system to deliver bioweapons and nanobioweapons. This attack made the news, but the attack on my family’s private residence and my God given body did not. I sent information to USG on the attack via mail parcel prior to this DAF base attack….[1]

