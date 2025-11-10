I’ve been reviewing the negatives of ozone, the main one is that you can’t breathe it in as it will harm you. However, people can breathe oxygen in. So, if you have a contaminated zone with people that are also contaminated there is an issue. With ozone you have to move the contaminated people out of the contaminated space, decontaminate the space and then decontaminate the people that requires “moving” the people that may be contaminated with neodymium oxide magnetic nanobioweapon that moves contamination that is local into people when they move from one location to another. So this is a conundrum for decontaminating… to say the least, cause the contaminated people spread contamination, but also get more contamination entering their body due to the magnetic nanobiochem. So, what is a simple solution given known technologies to start to decontaminate both the people and the environment?

Utilize ozone and oxygen combined with a “fresh air” system for respiration like “fire fighters utilize” or industrial plant workers on confined space inspections utilize and then in parallel have UVc and ozone being generated in the contaminated zone rooms.

Ozone can be dosed through all membranes of the human body including the skin, but can not be breathed in. Therefore, fresh air on the respiration component of the human body with oxygen enrichment solves the issue to decontaminate both people and the local environment. Any pets should be moved into a designed quarantine zone as the use of “fresh air” oxygen enriched on an animal may be more difficult, but bathing the animal in ozonated water should be the preferred approach as well as ozonating the drinking water for the pets.

So, what would the Concept of Operations CONOPS look like for such a decontamination scenario:

#1 oxygen concentrator

#2 fresh air concentrator

#3 blender for fresh air to oxygen for oxygen enrichment in the human body within the contaminated zone being ozonated

#4 ozone generator

#5 NIOSH inspected fresh air breathing system that only covers the nose and mouth, let the ears, eyes, etc. be exposed to the ozone.

Figure 1: Fresh Air Breathing System, where the input gas is either fresh air, oxygen enriched or ozonide enriched [1,2,3]

#5a fresh air = fresh air from a HEPA filter with plasmawave type tech

#5b oxygen enriched air = oxygen O2 blended into boost the concentration of oxygen above 21 % by volume

#5c ozonide enriched air = ozone bubbled through a specific essential oil to convert the ozone into an “ozonide” compound that may be safe to breathe and is utilized by thousands of advanced medical practitioners globally [2]

Figure 2: Ozonide oil bubbler for ozone to be bubbled through an essential oil and then the converted ozone to an “ozonide” then breathed in, but this has not been significantly researched, however practitioners utilize it and report good results. Therefore see reference [3]

#6 well hydrated person prior to ozonation of the house for at least 2 hours and target 4 to 6 hours and then 4 to 6 hours with windows (w/screens) open to move the ozone out of the house after initial ozonation and repeat this every day for a week and then reduce frequency to once a week.

#7 if you have the ability to seal off an entire house and ozonate it with UVc then that will work very … some people have ozonated a building for up to two weeks to be very thorough.

