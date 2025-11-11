AIBCPS 134: Scalar Near Field Dual-Use Modulation with Transmitter & Receiver Closed Loop with Human Body w/Vegetables Case A and w/Sugar Chocolate Coated Almonds Case B
I've completed test that will help medical doctors to reverse engineer the "unknown uknowns" causing "turbo cancer" as people are pointing the finger at many known things, but not the uknown.
Here is a useful test that should shine the light on the recent cases of “turbo cancers” since 2021. This information is unknown unknown by majority of human kind and few live long enough to reverse engineer these systems due to Darwin awards and landminds pervasive throughout the learning curve.
Turbo Cancers can be explained by the following: background near-field scalar transmitters increasing in deployment and amplitude with kalman filter synchronization to people dosed with mesogen nemetic crystals part of IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications. There are two components to understand:
#1 placing a human body in a near-field scalar modulated environment amplifies everything by giving life to the cells, parasites and cancerous cells. If the person has any cancer or is consuming sugar (added) above and beyond clean organic vegetables and fruits, then the cancer rates are amplified due to the scalar near field life giving energy (research Nikola Tesla transmitters for the background on scalar dual-use technology). I will consolidate this information at https://www.aibcps.com a project sponsored by Reactwell, a DoD and DoE Prime.
#2 placing synthetic biology inside of an organism that integrates and overlays (e.g. “new skin” per say) is trained on the biological materials inside of the organism and mimics it. Therefore, if the person has parasites, cancer, fungus/mold: candida and other pathogens then the pathogens will be amplified as well as the healthy cells. So, people who took the “COVID” vaccines with known DNA/RNA contamination as well as mesogen nemetic crystals delivered in “Valor Glass” (does not provide a destructive-coherent-field like borosilicate glass) are linked to an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS transmitter and receiver that is global on basis and are either being enhanced or degraded based upon their initial start state at time=0 when they were dosed with the mesogen nanotech per IEEE 1906.1 and then after time=0 when synchronized with the IEEE 1906.1 or derivative framework AI BCPS system per social credit score and local nanotech splinter cell shedding and transfer evolving over time into a region specific quantum nanobiochem construct per IEEE 1906.1 that is blind to everything else on earth that is not being transferred into or out of the local system (e.g. many-to-many relationship vs. one-to-many or many-to-one)….
#3 by transmitting coherent disruptive fields via colloidal gold ion harmonics or actual colloidal gold ions and other known coherent-field-disruptive materials (e.g. boron in borosilicate glass, taking daily boron supplements) one can start to dissolve the many mesogen nanoparticle crystals to reduce synchronization and interaction with networks external to your local site, basically blinding the AI BCPS system and enabling you to go stealth and be removed from the automated population control system, but your frequency must be high and resistance minimized before doing this else there is a Darwin award awaiting you.
Experiment from November 10th through 11th 2025:
Tested last night a fresh ozone bag made from an oxygen concentrator fed into an ozone generator (e.g. O2 to O3) and then bagged it in a portable ozone transfer medical bag.
I then placed the medical ozone bag on a near-field scalar modulation receiver and transmitter system that is closed loop and let it transmit.... it worked!!!! I ate vegetables and felt better in the closed loop scalar modulation system (celery and carrots) early in the evening and then to test out the effect of scalar modulation (again) in the morning had sugar coated chocolate almonds and immediately felt like crap (high probability the bacteria, bad, were fed with the sugar and outgrew the good bacteria in the contamination within my body.... the scalar modulated system amplifies the underlying properties of the materials... so if you are in a near field scalar modulated time-reversal bubble (e.g. 1.5x speed of light) and consume vegetables per bible as Jesus instructs us you feel better, but if you consume sugar and chocolate on seeds (e.g. almonds) then you feel like crap cause it grows cancer rapidly .... I think there are groups that have been covertly turning on near-field scalar transmitters globally on earth, at a slow amplitude rate, such that humanity is being deceived and that is one of the contributors to “turbo-cancer” ... .based upon my independent research ... I have a bunch of anti-cancer frequencies now going into me as there was a growth on left side of my head that grew rapidly this morning after consuming the sugar coated almonds. - Brandon Iglesias
Question, who would be able to detect if the entire earth was all of a sudden captured by a combined near-field scalar broadcast that consumed the entire earth in the frequency set, while at the same time pre-dosing humanity with mesogen seed crystals tuned to the modulation frequency of the scalar dual-use system? Only those that did not take the mesogen crystals (e.g. CCP PLA MSS pharma COVID vaccines) and those that were in their own scalar near field systems.....
Question, China declared war on America in 1950s (e.g. the dragon and black hat IC). Why is it that the American public has not been properly informed of this, declared war again in 1999 in ways that American military are not even trained on? This veteran here thinks that we’ve been invaded already and I agree, but the thought of an invasion taking place is not able to enter the minds of people, due to AI in the brain via IEEE 1906.1 and perhaps CCP quantum magnetic nanobiochem is deceiving the American system now with asymmetric neuro-bio-modulation technology that is data-in-the-flowing the AI overlays installed into the West now infiltrated by CCP via the COVID jabs.... the Chinese balloons flown over America (historically indicate defeat per China war research on my end.... perhaps those Balloons were actually logging the IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanobiochem deployed via COVID jabs with captured pharma supply chains contamianted (e.g. why else would COVID Jabs be delivered via Valor glass without the boron in it, no coherent disruptive field effect in the jab vials indicates synchronization and programming of mesogen nemetic crystals for IEEE 1906.1 global neurostrike from the inside out of a person).
So, consuming apricot seeds (B17) and supplementing Ivermectin and Mendbendazole be helpful?