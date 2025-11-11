Here is a useful test that should shine the light on the recent cases of “turbo cancers” since 2021. This information is unknown unknown by majority of human kind and few live long enough to reverse engineer these systems due to Darwin awards and landminds pervasive throughout the learning curve.

Turbo Cancers can be explained by the following: background near-field scalar transmitters increasing in deployment and amplitude with kalman filter synchronization to people dosed with mesogen nemetic crystals part of IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications. There are two components to understand:

#1 placing a human body in a near-field scalar modulated environment amplifies everything by giving life to the cells, parasites and cancerous cells. If the person has any cancer or is consuming sugar (added) above and beyond clean organic vegetables and fruits, then the cancer rates are amplified due to the scalar near field life giving energy (research Nikola Tesla transmitters for the background on scalar dual-use technology). I will consolidate this information at https://www.aibcps.com a project sponsored by Reactwell, a DoD and DoE Prime.

#2 placing synthetic biology inside of an organism that integrates and overlays (e.g. “new skin” per say) is trained on the biological materials inside of the organism and mimics it. Therefore, if the person has parasites, cancer, fungus/mold: candida and other pathogens then the pathogens will be amplified as well as the healthy cells. So, people who took the “COVID” vaccines with known DNA/RNA contamination as well as mesogen nemetic crystals delivered in “Valor Glass” (does not provide a destructive-coherent-field like borosilicate glass) are linked to an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS transmitter and receiver that is global on basis and are either being enhanced or degraded based upon their initial start state at time=0 when they were dosed with the mesogen nanotech per IEEE 1906.1 and then after time=0 when synchronized with the IEEE 1906.1 or derivative framework AI BCPS system per social credit score and local nanotech splinter cell shedding and transfer evolving over time into a region specific quantum nanobiochem construct per IEEE 1906.1 that is blind to everything else on earth that is not being transferred into or out of the local system (e.g. many-to-many relationship vs. one-to-many or many-to-one)….

#3 by transmitting coherent disruptive fields via colloidal gold ion harmonics or actual colloidal gold ions and other known coherent-field-disruptive materials (e.g. boron in borosilicate glass, taking daily boron supplements) one can start to dissolve the many mesogen nanoparticle crystals to reduce synchronization and interaction with networks external to your local site, basically blinding the AI BCPS system and enabling you to go stealth and be removed from the automated population control system, but your frequency must be high and resistance minimized before doing this else there is a Darwin award awaiting you.

Experiment from November 10th through 11th 2025:

Tested last night a fresh ozone bag made from an oxygen concentrator fed into an ozone generator (e.g. O2 to O3) and then bagged it in a portable ozone transfer medical bag. I then placed the medical ozone bag on a near-field scalar modulation receiver and transmitter system that is closed loop and let it transmit.... it worked!!!! I ate vegetables and felt better in the closed loop scalar modulation system (celery and carrots) early in the evening and then to test out the effect of scalar modulation (again) in the morning had sugar coated chocolate almonds and immediately felt like crap (high probability the bacteria, bad, were fed with the sugar and outgrew the good bacteria in the contamination within my body.... the scalar modulated system amplifies the underlying properties of the materials... so if you are in a near field scalar modulated time-reversal bubble (e.g. 1.5x speed of light) and consume vegetables per bible as Jesus instructs us you feel better, but if you consume sugar and chocolate on seeds (e.g. almonds) then you feel like crap cause it grows cancer rapidly .... I think there are groups that have been covertly turning on near-field scalar transmitters globally on earth, at a slow amplitude rate, such that humanity is being deceived and that is one of the contributors to “turbo-cancer” ... .based upon my independent research ... I have a bunch of anti-cancer frequencies now going into me as there was a growth on left side of my head that grew rapidly this morning after consuming the sugar coated almonds. - Brandon Iglesias Figure 1: Nikola Tesla at his Colorado Springs, CO test facility (e.g. where Air Force Academy is at now) testing out Tesla coils and spheres with near field transmission energy. I’m utilizing a similar system, but smaller and it is coupled with a synchronization copper cable to ensure no stray brains and bodies are synchronized with the system. The system Tesla is testing here is open and only closed loop due to the controlled environment. I wonder if Tesla knew his brain was synchronized with the frequencies at first or if he later realized this. I also wonder if he understood the importance of an angelic body (temple of God) to minimize growth of contamination or if the contamination in him grew during this test period and resulted in him losing his mind, keep in mind few people have operational expertise with near-field scalar dual-use technologies to have these insights (e.g. I have this expertise).