As of November 11, 2025 I’ve validated that the pressurized dosing of ozone into the BRAIN to pressure pulse out the CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite. This works better than the atmospheric (e.g. ambient) dosing of ozone into the human body as it doesn’t remove or degrade the BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS.

Figure 1: Cerebrospinal fluid, where the CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite grows into and stops fluid flow, resulting in increased “resistance” lowering of your frequency and cognitive decline. The parasite is synthetic biology based which combines nanotech and biological components living off of the land LOTL. [1]

Partial Pressure (pp) defined is the pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases, representing the concentration of that gas within the total pressure of the mixture per Dalton’s Law. [3]

Dalton’s Law Dalton’s Law of Partial Pressures states that the total pressure of a mixture of non-reacting gases is the sum of the partial pressures of the individual gases. This means you can calculate the total pressure (Ptotalcap P sub t o t a l end-sub 𝑃𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙) by adding the pressure of each gas (P1+P2+P3 … P1 plus P2 plus P3 𝑃1+𝑃2+𝑃3...). It is derived from the ideal gas law PV=nRT …. PV equals nRT…. 𝑃𝑉=𝑛𝑅𝑇) and is useful in many applications, including respiration and calculating gas mixture

This test was completed after a review of European and Espana Ozone documentation on protocols and modifying the Ozone Society protocols based upon my chemical engineering and chemistry knowledge of partial pressures ppO3 and biofilms to disconnect and flush out the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite through the tunnels that it bored from the sinus into the BRAIN.

PROTOCOL by Brandon Iglesias to Flush out BRAIN Parasite Gu by China CCP PLA MSS:

I pressurized a portable ozone compatible medical gas sample bag to 3 atm with ozone and then drank ozonated water, inhaled standard air treated with UVa/b/c, such that my lungs were full of normal air under pressure, not ozonated air under pressure.

I then I placed a modified process engineering quill made out of silicon for gas dispensing into a chemical process pipe gently into my left nose into the sinus ducts (such that the pressurized ozone O3 from the bag would equilibrium with the sealed nostrils, cerebrospinal fluid at a higher partial pressure than ambient pressure. The intent is to flush out the BRAIN parasite from the BRAIN back through the holes it burrowed from the sinus into the brain such that it can be blown out and sneezed out.

While injecting the pressurized ozone into the sinus, my ENT and cerobrospinal fluid expanded with the gas and at the same time I had a magnetic vortex skrymion filed circulating in a rotary fashion. This resulted in total penetration of biofilms and disruption of the CCP BRAIN parasite with immediate reduced headache, without ozone entering my lungs due to my lungs being under pressure and then I exhaled. Then I had to immediately go blow my nose and a bunch of bloody tentacles came out from the BRAIN parasite.

Here is what a China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite looks like intact, I’ll upload the bloody photos shortly.

Figure 2: China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite in the clear non-invasively removed via nasal suction and pressurized pulsing on head via EMF full spectrum. Note the tentacles that integrate with the teeth to feed the BRAIN parasite. [2]

I have not yet seen partial pressure ozone O3 treatment details like this, further use of a magnetic vortex skrymion field to disrupt the biofilms between treatments is significantly helping to reduce headache and decontaminate. Again, I’m a chemcial engineer with FIRST PRINCIPLES knowledge that took the pre-med tract of hard sciences, biology, biochemistry, etc. in undergraduate and then did later studies in graduate school in geochemistry, genomics, photoelectromagnetochemistry, etc. so have out of the box thinking and expertise. I also have nanotechnology expertise, signals/spectrum, programming and cybersecurity expertise. The only technologies I was not educated on in school were neurotechnology and IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem communications with nanotech, synthetic biology and chipsets. This I’ve had to reverse engineer and learn on my own as the technology is all top secret, classified or held very close to vest by those that have these population control platforms. The groups that have operational IEEE 1906.1 also have near-field scalar technology platforms that are utilized for kalman filter synchronization, even to synchronize with random far-field signals.

