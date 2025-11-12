AIBCPS 138: How to Clean & Enhance the Human Body without N3 or IEEE 1906.1 Bionanocommunications' OODA Loop
How can you enhance the human body without being subject to human made N3 DARPA tech or IEEE 1906.1 Bionanocommunications OODA loop technology? Answer here, this information is priceless.
Here is a solution that utilizes the near field scalar directly with the human body at a pulsed frequency that disassembles contamination, but in order to work with this tech you must be “angelic clean” the guidelines here are what I’m utilizing to further move my God given body away from paramagnetic/magnetic and into diamagnetic state while enhancing it with angelic patterns and not the intentional IEEE 1906.1 bionanocommunications contamination being dished out by China CCP PLA MSS and Black Hat IC deceiving the world and actively piercing N3 DARPA quantum nanobiochem tech used in national security by America and NATO and big tech licensees such as Apple and Google… I’m not sure if Microsoft licensed the N3 DARPA tech, but they 100% have their own neurotechnology systems and are also pierced by CCP PLA MSS quantum magnetic nanobiochem. I’m still awaiting LinkedIN to reset my account from the data-in-the-flow quantum nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 hack job by China that pierced Microsoft’s platforms totally in 2022.
Did some more reverse engineering on the frequency systems utilized for safety and health / wellness .... The best AIBCPS tech scans the human body and finds the pathogens and junk, then transmits two signals, one back in time using a mesogen time crystal via the “void / near field” with an antidote hologram to the pathogen and then in current timeline with antidote in far-field frequency.
First let me debrief on the latest purge of the BRAIN parasite and associated bioweaponry contamination fallout with photographs before going into paid content. This information is important to be in the clear.
Here are the photographs/data on the flushed out BRAIN parasite components from the partial pressure ozone pulse in the brain relative to the rest of human body. I want to point out that prior to the ozone partial pressure pulse into the head via sinus, I did a sinus rinse with ozonated water and saline and the material removed was clean, not full of contamination.
After I did the partial pressure ozone introduction to sinus via left nostril I could feel the gas inventory the brain and cerobrospinal fluids and ear/nose/throat network, but not lungs, as my lungs were prior pressurized by inhaling non-ozonated fresh air passed through UVa/b/c filter.
So, after the partial pressure ozone pulse the material that was removed from the BRAIN parasite fallout/contamination had to be flushed out through the tubular or inlet attack vector corridor from sinus into the brain (known nanotech weapon pathway to infiltrate the brain). University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2020 required me to get a nasal swab done (got that done at a clinic in New Orleans across from Tulane University, one of the schools I graduated from) in order to access my materials science lab at Joint Institute for Advanced Materials JIAM (Oak Ridge National Laboratory FFRDC and UT-Knoxville JV site)..... I think that nasal swab in the left nose had “contamination” with nanotech in it possibly cause it is the left side of my head not right that is giving me issues and the nasal swabs were done on left nostril from what I can recall.... the whole pandemic thing weaponized a plethora of horrid advanced tech to mess with humanity...
