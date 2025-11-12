AIBCPS 139: Ozonide with Essential Oil Eucalyptus and Light in Orgone Near-field Scalar Time Reversal Bubble
I'm testing a novel system that I retrofitted that takes oxygen concentrates it to then convert it into ozone and then nebulizes the ozone through eucalyptus essential oil to then breathe in.
Since I’ve had such positive results with ozone delivered via sinus partial pressure where my lungs were inventoried with fresh air at pressure prior, such that the ozone did not enter my lungs…. I’ve decided to give “ozonide” a try as recommended by a subscriber on here. I’ve never heard of “ozonide” and did initial research into it and basically you take ozone and bubble it through a pure essential oil, majority of people utilize eucalyptus essential oil. And then breathe it in under ambient pressure.
