November 14, 2025 just biked 7.5 miles (12 km) no problem, steady pace, in a contaminated city, when a year ago I was nearly walking dead and two years prior I was pretty much walking dead due to IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem communications weapon platform that is based upon materials science tech that utilizes quantum magnetic nanobiochem that national security can not detect. Let that sink in, if you are a veteran or work in intelligence and get nailed with this intentional contamination your nation state can’t detect it and lets you die on your own if you can’t figure out how to get the contamination out of you, literally the whole “nobody left behind” is a total lie when it comes to America being out gunned with advanced BIO DoS IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology integrated with biological systems.

Figure 1: IEEE 1906.1 based nanotechnology sensors and devices, invasive, not the more advanced non-invasive tech platforms. [1]

The decontamination of CCP and enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 magnetic nanobiochem requires magnetic vortex skyrmion field - current unit I’m working with is neodymium magnet based, but a variable electromagnet system is required to generate higher Tesla forces per rife sequences in the spinning vortex field and large Tesla 2 to 4 pulses during the removal while the human body is in an alkaline bath of sodium bicarbonate ozonated water and full of cellulose, microcrystalline. I have photographs of the macroscale nanotech (agglomerations) removed via the skyrmion neodymium vortex unit from Central Nervous System CNS through ports in body, such as ears that pull through vagus nerve and brain interfaces

I’m going to get more lab data on this, if you or your agency or nation state wants to work with me, subscribe to private client services at www.aibcps.com/shop. The only gap I have is a Live Blood Analysis LBA dark field microscope to get images of the material removed during decontamination and samples. With an LBA scope and flow cytometry analysis with AI I can scan for nanobio IDs linked into the IEEE 1906.1 frameworks and associated deployed systems. Then reverse engineer the frequencies from the samples pulled of the various IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem communication systems. The issue with the adversarial magnetic quantum nanobiochem platform is that it picks up “splinter cell” shedding from everything that has a magnetic component or iron component, then then iron feeds bacteria in biofilms that causes cognitive decline... and systemic shutdown of a person’s body by reducing their frequency and increasing their resistance.

The evil part of CCP’s nanobiochem is that it does a BIO DoS and when the person being attacked goes for help the AI from China via quantum data-in-the-flow causes false or wrong information to be communicated to people that the person being surrounded & enclosed is being attacked with... in other words, example

The person dosed with adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanotech asks for food without sugar or yeast at a restaurant, cause that grows the adversarial nanotech, but the waiter request the kitchen to make some high sugar food with yeast (cause the IEEE 1906.1 and N3 DARPA tech cybernetic heard give me sugar and yeast from the BIO DoS magnetic quantum nanobiochem from China, when the person verbally requested no sugar and yeast). The person typically never double checks and starts eating, but since the China tech is already integrated into their taste buds and sensory systems, the food tastes like it doesn’t have added sugar or yeast, and the parasite from China continues to grow and take over the person without the person realizing they’re being attacked further as the parasite from China take them over.

People with capital, cause I had over $20MM stolen by China, I need an LBA scope and flow cytometry and AI. I can then assemble a team to independently scan the nanobiochem and nanotech then transmit frequencies within known IEEE 1906.1 frameworks and then determine degradation or growth all automated, through a high throughput system. I’d say the funding requirement to get a lab up and running to do this independently with bare bones tech staff is $5MM to $10MM, which I’m working on addressing now, this could be a good revenue generator for private client services to state governments and mid cap businesses that don’t have their own IEEE 1906.1 framework deployed platforms like the multi-national conglomerates (e.g. Triad group that runs FFRDC LANL ... yeh Triad has the last contract, is that China’s organized criminal group Triad? no telling these days with quantum nanotech, could China be running America’s weaponized nuclear FFRDC without Amerians realizing it, possibly…. who’s watching the watchers?).

Keep in mind over 20 groups globally have this nanotechnology platform based upon IEEE 1906.1 framework and the groups don’t talk to one another and actively try to pierce and poach brains and bodies in eachothers’ network for industrial espionage purposes, nation state building, virtual nation state building, etc.

There are a few “white hat” groups out there in the world that know what’s going on and publish in the clear frequency sets at the subharmonics, not actual harmonics, that are accessible to everyone in the clear, if you can find their signal:

