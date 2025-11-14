Presidio Modelo complex in 1995 utilized a physical brick and mortar system for enslavement of people in prison. However, now days the tech is IEEE 1906.1 enabled on a global basis that pierces all national sovereignty and can place a bright mind and body, doing good work for their nation state, into a cognitive prison for life. It takes a very ingenious person, that is protected by the angelics, to break out of such a prison. That person is me, through the grace of God. Keep in mind the groups that utilize this tech play at the level of buying, selling and discarding businesses like a stale slice of bread….

Figure 1: Presidio Modelo complex in 1995 where the guards sit in the middle tower and observe all the prisoners [1]

Figure 2: San Francisco by the Arts Center where 2019 Planet Home event was held that I attended. In 2013 I met with this group at the Harvard Club in Boston, MA and there was NO discussion of neurotechnology and IEEE 1906.1 as the focus was on Brick-n-Mortar big box stores, online, drones and the consumer. Presidio’s blind spot was the drone delivery market at the time via air, but instead big tech has moved humanity into biodrones (surrogates, proxies) for delivery automation (e.g. Amazon trucks and drivers for example). This information pisses some of the people who think they’re powerful in this world…. but they got captured by CCP PLA MSS tech asymmetric Neurostrike without their consent as the systems are at AI BCPS war currently [2]

IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications technologies automate the Presidio Modelo into the population, both military, intelligence, religious and civilian are all at risk, if not already captured in the Observe, Orient, Decide and Act OODA loop. With the dual-use nature of IEEE 1906.1 it can be utilized to accelerate and enhance a person or to degrade and enslave a person. The technology is dual use, China has it, America has it, Italians have it, Germans have it, Australians have it, UK MI5/MI6 has it, France has it…. this is THE industrial espionage technology of choice utilized by multinational corporations and groups to control people without their KNOWING consent. Those global vaccines that were deployed (COVID-19 jabs) hooked-up the people that took those nanotechnology injections to an AI system…. make no doubts about that.

List of References:

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/jul/23/panopticon-digital-surveillance-jeremy-bentham#img-2

[2] https://presidiopartners.com/