AIBCPS 141: IEEE 1906.1 is the Modern Day Presidio Modelo for OODA Loop Population Control (e.g. Enslavement)
In 2013 I met with Presidio Partners at the Harvard Club in Boston, MA. Did you know that Presidio Modelo had a prison in 1995 that had a central tower that observed all prison cells?
Presidio Modelo complex in 1995 utilized a physical brick and mortar system for enslavement of people in prison. However, now days the tech is IEEE 1906.1 enabled on a global basis that pierces all national sovereignty and can place a bright mind and body, doing good work for their nation state, into a cognitive prison for life. It takes a very ingenious person, that is protected by the angelics, to break out of such a prison. That person is me, through the grace of God. Keep in mind the groups that utilize this tech play at the level of buying, selling and discarding businesses like a stale slice of bread….
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications technologies automate the Presidio Modelo into the population, both military, intelligence, religious and civilian are all at risk, if not already captured in the Observe, Orient, Decide and Act OODA loop. With the dual-use nature of IEEE 1906.1 it can be utilized to accelerate and enhance a person or to degrade and enslave a person. The technology is dual use, China has it, America has it, Italians have it, Germans have it, Australians have it, UK MI5/MI6 has it, France has it…. this is THE industrial espionage technology of choice utilized by multinational corporations and groups to control people without their KNOWING consent. Those global vaccines that were deployed (COVID-19 jabs) hooked-up the people that took those nanotechnology injections to an AI system…. make no doubts about that.
