AIBCPS 142: Cognitive Warfare - Real World Example - Case Study - Persistent State Reconnect

Here is a real world case study of cognitive warfare IEEE 1906.1 framework based nanobiochem technologies that tagged a person, the tag was removed/disrupted and a surrogate dispatched to reconnect.

Person with known contamination from China CCP PLA MSS in their body (e.g. China Gu BRAIN worm synthetic biology) at family house helping a retired DoD DAF veteran wash their car and clean it, license plate in clear view of the street, where the state the plates are from had their DMV hacked by China CCP PLA MSS

Known decontamination protocol being followed Significant decontamination on November 15 2025 was removed Dispatch of surrogates in local region to try to reconnect, failed. Failure of medium to high social credit score surrogates per CCP PLA AI BCPS to establish reconnect

Dispatch of a low credit score civilian or DoD/DoW veteran to be sacrified to persistent state reconnect over a longer synchronization window via magnetic H-field as well as splinter cell shed and spread into local neighbors that walked up to the person to talk with them. [1]



List of References:

[1] https://smallwarsjournal.com/2025/11/14/assessing-cognitive-warfare/