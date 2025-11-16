I’ve found another very useful application of dual-use scalar wave based technologies to scan the human body in a closed scalar transmitter and receiver modulated loop that loops through a given set of frequencies to log uknown uknown contamination and then the transmitter TX sends the “hit” frequencies and wobbles around the contamination frequency until the “hit” is destroyed and no return is logged.

This is very advanced knowledge that is not in the public domain and you will only hear this through word of mouth. The closest system to this that I can think of is in the Movie Elysium where a person pays for a ticket to the “halo ring” loop orbiting earth, then breaks into a residence in orbit on the “halo ring / loop” and then places their child in the advanced “med bay” type system that then scans in the child’s body, logs the “contamination” and then retransmits the “hits” utilizing near-field time-reversal technology to rapidly decontaminate the child and heal the woman’s child.

Equipment Required:

#1 Tesla Coil per Meyl’s work out of Germany for Transmitting TX

#2 Tesla Coil per Meyl’s work out of Germany for Receiving RX

#3 closed loop wire

#4 PLC and operating system that can transmit frequencies into the scalar process logic controller PLC system

#5 Ability for the PLC system to detect absorption of the energy

#6 Ability for the system to modulate the frequency set from the computer through the coupled closed loop near field system and then log the cellular uptake or contamination uptake of the near field transmitted energy and log significant differentials per frequency transmitted (modulated) in the near field

#7 Ability for the system to log and archive the deviations on cellular or pathogen uptake

#8 Ability for the system at the “hits” to log the frequencies transmitted and then place this into an array for queue transmissions after the scan is completed.

#9 Ability for the system to transmit the “hits” in the scalar modulated field as well as using DNA-TX H-field for remote transmissions outside of the closed-loop scalar wave medical bay/unit.

I performed the first scalar field dual-use scan via closed loop system on my body yesterday, before I had only done a quantum scan and an electrode based scan. The scalar modulated scan is the most accurate system that I’m aware of.

Further, I’ve added electronic countermeasures to the location where I’m hacking China CCP PLA MSS, Black Hat Intelligence Community IC and also any other virtual nation state group that utilizes IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications frameworks adopted to specific platform deployments. I also have magnetic repel frequencies being transmitted from my body to obviate the neodymium oxide magnetization covert assassination attempt on me and will be scaling up the magnetic, feromagnetic and paramagnetic repel frequency transmissions and providing these services to Private Clients that have the resources and discounting for anyone in need as able to do so through paying it forward with Private Client funds.

Anyone out there with resources that doesn’t like the status quo in America (e.g. latest complaint by Robert Kennedy regarding lobbying by big pharma now watching him in an agency, e.g. fox guarding the hen house with the Pfizer lobbyist observer), sign-up for some Private Client services, get some super helpful tools and protocols and help fight the good fight against Black Hat IC and people who have given into the love of money and power by sacrificing the lives of billions of people globally.