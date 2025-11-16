There is a huge gap where an opportunity exists for an Open Source IEEE 1906.1 Framework. Think of this as iGEM repositories, but for Open Source White Hat use cases with near-field security.

Given the global nefarious use of IEEE 1906.1 frameworks for quantum nanobiochem utilized in cellular nanocommunications systems by various groups, globalists elites, weird Open Society Foundations OSF like Georgie’s OSF…. there is a huge opportunity to do an Open Source version of IEEE 1906.1 frameworks with a near-field security system that enables privacy first at the neurotechnology chipset level all the way through nanotechnology based systems to augment the human being for “defense of self” in a world that does not respect privacy and will asymmetrically tag you if you’re not part of some monolith AI BCPS system such as America’s or DoD/DoW or IC that is hacked by CCP PLA MSS.

Having an independent open source IEEE 1906.1 framework and applied platform with diamagnetic materials per Cephers from the Angelics is the path forward.

If you are interested in furthering this work, e.g. a hacker that would like to expand into neurosecurity and get into the national security business, but on an independent basis (White Hat hacker), and black hats that permantly switch to White Hat ethics and cepher standards per angelics, then ping me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com directly. Resources are at least $5 to $10MM and no other than angelic patterns are allowed (e.g. no dragon patterns) to get going on this work in a meaningful manner as constrained by finite resources today on earth in far-field space time. The objective is to build-out replicator sites that are diamagnetic enhanced that pierce through the polluted earth and connect with the angelic patterns to then build a better world and not be deceived by the whole “sustainable/renewable” junk … cause the angelic tech, as led by The High Priest of Melchizdek can fix everything in an instant…. however is not an excuse for “do nothing” or “business as usual” once one is enlightened and aware of how the world works, closer to the truth.

The way to disrupt the current fallen dirty polluted earth status quo as built by some very evil fallen forces is to deploy near field-time reversal bubbles at colloidal gold transmission modulation frequencies that takes back and dissolves the resistance increasing and frequency decreasing contamination that has been intentionally deployed globally. The replicator sites will first utilize this tech method to clear the lands (first reclaiming my property that was arsoned and cleaning it up at 3820 Washington Avenue, New Olreans, LA USA 70125 such that the groups with the IEEE 1906.1 framework tech can’t mess with me and the tech will glitch them out to return the property to prior clean condition before I was poisoned and attacked in 2022 via key-signal through quantum magnetic nanobiochem).

If this work is of interest to you, you can anonymously provide sponsorship funds via paypal at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com or Zelle or Stripe OR sign up for Private Client services to receive value for your resources that directly benefits you and your family or team or business.

Again, this information is pricless. Keep in mind there are near field transmitters going online and ramping-up in power globally enabling unhealthy people to still function and live, although they have bugs in them, but the IEEE 1906.1 deceives people so they don’t see actual “base reality” any longer. You have to peel back the optogenetic mesogens and crystal overlays to see actual “base reality”…. few can do this and live through it without it shaking them to the core, I guess this is why it is referenced in the bible as well…. make your body the “temple of God” and the blinders will be peeled back as you transition your body to angelic patterns through being of water and spirit… where water is diamagnetic.

Gold colloidal dissolve mesogen quantum nanobiochem frequency, be careful with this, but it does work very well and is lower frequency to pierce through the body easily.