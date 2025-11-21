I was able to disconnect from the quantum magnetic nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 from Red Communist China (dosed me with it) by the following:

Local PEMF H-field transmitter in far-field at different frequency than the contaminated American electrical grid of 60 Hz. I chose 50 Hz as it is healthier for the blood and body tissues than the 60 Hz... 50 Hz is a subharmonic of blood flow and blood healing per biological processes, while 60 Hz is a subharmonic of parasites (helps to kill them)... 50 Hz also is a subharmonic of neodymium oxide .... so Americans are at a disadvantage compared to Europeans from going magnetic as the European electrical grid magnetic field harmonics of 50 Hz helps them to remove the neodymium oxide (huge issue for our generation due to the open pit mining for the battery and energy storage industry). EMF shielding of local wireless synchronization from key parts of central nervous system CNS Near-field scalar modulated transmitter to time shift the synchronization, while loading the body up with ozone in the blood and interstitial tissues to repair and degrade the synthetic biology parasite from Red Communist China ... I use ozone insufflation and drinking ozonated water to re-oxygenate the cells that were surrounded and enclosed by the China parasite junk ... you can read more about these horrid weapons by China at https://www.ccpbiothreats.com for reports from IC folks in the clear and then at https://www.aibcps.com where I was able to obtain samples of the China weapon system (nearly impossible to do as once the weaponry is pulled out of the body it disintegrates within minutes, so it is nearly traceless and trackless and utilizes a quantum interrupt to prevent detection ... .this is why people who get taken over and contaminated if caught off themselves as the CNS energy production, ceases and the parasite dissolves (nanotech) with only biological parts left and disassembled nanotech parts)... go to contamination page Vibrational isolation Audio isolation

Note: do not tinker with near field technology unless you have a mentor that has working knowledge of it, there are plethoras of Darwin award winners out there that have trod into that technology domain and never made it out alive, or worst got stuck in a time-loop-sink.

The above is why few people have been able to report primary data on the asymmetric attack that Robert McCreight called “Neurostrike” cause once somebody gets “contaminated” by the weapon system... they’re stuck in the “China trap”... permanently. You do not want this Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 framework derivative magnetic qunatum nanobiochem parasite crude in your God given body..... it sucks trust me on this one.... one last item to note ... before Robert McCreight had his untimely death, he told me someone has to be the Paul Revere of our day/time... I hope that this information serves that purpose. ... instead of the British are coming the Chinese have already invaded (active invasion now) with other enemy of the state systems .... CIA and KGB should be able to report on this, but I think their eye got clouded by China or other group using China’s MSS.... IEEE 1906.1 is totally weird tech.... and very very very advanced platforms exist on earth already fielded in people.

One last item to note, national security (nat-sec) can’t detect quantum nanobiochem asymmetric attacks, so let that sink in... that goes for one person or millions of people. Nat-sec (e.g. national security) can only detect anomalies logged after an event occurs... so currently due to Red Communist China (possibly being used by a group with the quantum nanotech, nobody knows except the ones doing the attack, due to the quantum nature) asymmetric Neurostrike attack (per Robert McCreight at NDU, that had an untimely death in 2024 after publishing a scathing report on CCP GoF work on Nipah Virus, ebola for the brain), America has at least 18 agencies at federal level infiltrated and surrounded by Red Communist China in Mexico and Canada (e.g. the Mexico issues we have now... I helped some DoD veterans surrounded and enclosed in Mexico earlier this year behind Huawei telco chipsets and nanotech “shedding” (e.g. splinter cell) and can 100% confirm Mexico is infiltrated by Red Communist China where CCP uses the cartels to move fentanyl with nanotech enabled proxies into America .... ). I talked with one of Robert’s friends who has been working to get to the bottom of the Havana Syndrome junk, who wrote a book, before being made aware by word of mouth via me of IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications weapon systems.... so that is a huge red flag. Competent well respected academics working to reverse engineer the Havana Syndrome are not even aware of the IEEE 1906.1 technology framework for nanobiochem communications inside of the human body…. literally, that is a huge gap, and highlights just how powerful the technology domain of IEEE 1906.1 applied frameworks is, as it can remove the knowledge and access to the knowledge, since it firewalls the human BRAIN (nanotech overlay).

So, if nat-sec can’t detect quantum nanobiochem cause they are not quantum entangled with the enemy system, then you have to depend upon the information from someone that got hacked bad by Red Communist China, that worked their way out of the quantum nanotech entanglement to get the information back out to Americans that have not yet been quantum entangled and captured by Red Communist China’s nanotech asymmetric Neurostrike (ww3 blitzkreig ).

Also, who in the world built the Georgia Guidestones that got blown up, that whole investment and writing is totally weird, who has the money to fund that and who would target a global population of 200,000,000 people…. that needs to be reviewed through the information above, IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem in detail to ensure billions of people are not assassinated without their consent and that earth is kept healthy (e.g. the failure of the Kyoto Japan Treaties, due to namely China).