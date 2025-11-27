I am now adding Russian elite shungite to DNA-TX H-field services as it helps to passively disrupt farfield spectrum that disrupts the humanbiofield and helps the DNA-TX worker better.

Figure 1: Shungite from Shunga Village, Russia [1]

Thanks for reading Brandon’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Russia's Shungite from Shunga Village, Russia, is the only known natural C60 fullerene deposit on earth. This is why I am sourcing from Shunga Village, Russia the C60 material. I am actively looking for other natural and laboratory made crystals to add to the a la carte selection.

This decision was made today, because by reducing external far field EMF frequencies enables the DNA-TX H-field and your own body's cells to repair and heal faster as the body doesn't have to expend as many resources fighting off the EMF fields. These days point to point data comms is required for security, hence 5G, but it comes at an order of magnitude higher SAR.

Subscribers and members to DNA services at www.aibcps.com that are active and new will receive these passive items for use on their God given body to help heal.

List of References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shungite