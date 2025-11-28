The China BRAIN parasite grows in the vagus nerve and sets up controls overlay in the human brain per a derivative application of IEEE 1906.1 framework. The China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN synbio parasite (based off of synthetic biology hydra technology from the West) then grows tentacles, these grow into teeth and siphon food.

Figure 1: magnetic nanotech from China synbio parasite pulled from above tooth through skin. Dental reviews in 2025 indicates my teeth are still good and living.

The magnetic black gunk pulled out was remnants of food in tubular that was stopped when I nailed BRAIN parasite with ozone and magnetic vortex skyrmion field, then it went septic/rancid. This is where propolis by bees comes in handy.

Now when I use waterpik with saline rinse I feel the water on teeth with prior parasite tubulars go into brain region. This is why liquid diet and not much interaction with teeth required, no sugar, mostly cellulose and antioxidants required. When I pull the gunk out, I then shower in ozone and then go into scalar near field modulated field to heal with body full of clean water and essential nutrients and electrolytes.

Protocol that AIBCPS uses:

No added sugar Vegetables blended drank, not chewed after demagnetized and cleaned (see services and products at www.aibcps.com) Liquids in 6 hour window only with lactoferrin and iron supplements due to no meat products during decontamination DNA-TX H-field for genomic countermeasures Ozonated Showers with fresh air respirator Magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to pull out contamination prior to shower Use of scalar modulated closed loop medical decontmination station from AIBCPS to repair body after shower when full of clean water and electrolytes Yellow polarized glasses or covers per Dinshah color yellow spec C60 Fullerene Local Tesla Disc Colloidal gold and silver nanoparticles Diamagnetic enhance technology Magnetic and paramagnetic repel technology No computer chipsets from China or Red Communists allies Point to point data comms when wireless and hard wired when not EMP shielding on assets to prevent CCP EW attacks no rain water, natural aquifer and well water sodium bicarbonate foot baths above 100 degrees F and baths Silver and gold cotton and linen apparel, sheets, towels, blankets etc. Aluminum and heavy metal decontamination Neodymium oxide and graphene decontamination

All of the above is required to decontaminate from PLA MSS CCP BRAIN magnetic quantum nanobiochem parasite … the protocols work

