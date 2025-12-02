Decontaminating from quantum magnetic nanotechnology that integrates within biological systems, dual-use, weaponized and deployed by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state is extremely challenging as the body when tagged by IEEE 1906.1 magnetic nanobiochem, quantum or not quantum, either one is horrid to be contaminated with and will accumulate other nanotech systems into you over time if you do not remove the contamination.

First it is extremely important to understand how covert and insidious magnetic nanotech weapon systems are.

The weaponized IEEE 1906.1 magnetic nanotech system continues to layer magnetic nanotech and ferrous nanotech on top of the original seed. Over time the layered mass reaches a “critical” point that enables it to start not only obstructing flow within your body’s interstitial fluids, blood and lymp systems, but also moves external magnetic, paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials into your God given body. The end result is a reduction in your frequency, significant harm to your cells and macro-scale tissues, increases your resistance to movement and the end result is a slow kill that draws down your resources and the resources of others around you. The weapon will even start to move food from your mouth, the parts with magnetic nanotech in it directly into your brain through the top of your mouth and feed the designer IEEE 1906.1 nanotech BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS.

Magnetic nanotech weapons can be delivered via air, water, food and mass-transfer. Once a seed of magnetic nanotech gets into your body, then direct contact with another source of contamination is NOT required and the magnetic nanotech, quantum, inside of your body will synchronize with other contamination in your local environment and spread into you at a distance. Prime example of this is air pollution that rains down on earth now that contains neodymium oxide and lanthanum metals that are paramagnetic as well as iron rust and dust. Once you have a magnetic tag made of nanotech inside of your God given body (the weapon, magnetic nanotech, migrates into the central nervous system CNS over time, including BRAIN), and will impair cognitive function, shred cells, enable other contamination from people, animals and local flora to move into your body.

Defensive Protocols Against Magnetic Nanotech (Quantum and Non-Quantum):

Consume trusted supply chains of liquids and food.

Colloidal silver and colloidal gold.

Wear gold, silver and copper that is diamagnetic with high frequency elements, such as Tesla discs, certain gemstones, etc. and consider fabrics with real silver and gold in them, these are less available in America due to America being under significant attack on all fronts, but are well worth the investment, especially the gold fabrics and associated materials.

Ozonated water

Salted water with sodium bicarbonate

Hydrogenated water sequenced with ozonated water consumption

C60 fullerene treated water (Russian royalty, former czars, used to bathe in Shungite). C60 fullerenes are contained in naturally occurring shungite only found in Russia. Synthetic C60 is available. World strongest known anti-oxidant and it has other properties regarding EMF field neutralization that enables the body’s cells to shield against harmful radiation (ionizing and non-ionizing). C60 fullerene, and elite Russian Shungite materials are now provided as part of the Private Client Services and DNA-TX H-field subscription services at https://www.aibcps.com a project to counterstrike enemy of the state use of magnetic quantum nanobiochem by www.reactwell.com sponsor.

Magnetic passive removal, use of a copper external with internal neodymium magnets facing and touching the skin, but not the external environment. Not just any magnetic bracelet or necklace works, you have to diamagnetic shield the actual magnets within the piece of jewelry, such that the magnetic passive part is facing and touching your God given body, then the external facing parts are all shielded with diamagnetic copper, silver, gold, etc. Copper magnetic bracelets like the ones below are Provided to Private Clients and subscribers to DNA-TX H-field services at www.aibcps.com as part of the subscription perks and benefits.

Figure 2: Magnetic bracelet by a company called Serenity 2000, included and provided to people subscribing to services at www.aibcps.com but be careful. Not all of this vendor’s products actually work to decontaminate you from magnetic nanotech as the magnets are open to the environment and not diamagnetic shielded. [2]