On brief AIBCPS 150 I noted a new private client that I took on pro-bono that was being tracked and attacked by autonomous drones in America. The American was reporting significant cognitive decline and that drones kept tracking and following the person. The person provided proof to me and I then followed-up with the person through Private Client Services “Silver Retainer” Pro-Bono as a promise I made to paying private client(s) at Silver Retainer level to help out those in need that do not have the resources of the well resourced in this world.

Figure 1: East German border guard Konrad Schumann leaping over barbed wire to defect to West Germany during construction of the Berlin Wall is the perfect analog to the digital barbed wire prison people are being put into by China CCP and enemies of the state through their bodies being dosed with nanotechnology and linked to China chipsets to poach their mind and body away from Freedom and into enslavement. China CCP and enemies of the state do not care about gender, race, your color or any of your preferences they just care about stealing you and using you for communism’s benefit. [1]

One week later, after obtaining a DNA sample from the person in need, then loading it in one of my firm’s antenna transmitter bays linked to a server with known China CCP PLA MSS IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunication frequencies and having them start to purge all electronics linked to China: Lenovo, Hisense, Huawei, TP Link, DJI, HTC, Motorolla the drone tracking has stopped for the client and the stress has been significantly reduced.

What I have observed is the following that is important for everyone in the free world, not yet stuck in communism, which has automated slow-kill systems now with IEEE 1906.1 with physical drones that have invaded the West and notably America…. people are getting tagged by “splinter cell” nanotech from overseas Chinese or when visiting China and the nanotech is a derivative of IEEE 1906.1 and then the person starts using Lenovo, Motorolla, TP Link, Hisense, Huawei, DJI, etc. in a democratic nation state. Then China uses the technology of the hardware with neurotechnology chipsets linked to the nanotech dosed inside of the person to data mine the person, then use the person to do damage to their nation state’s people that are not yet in communism (technocommunism) China AI BCPS system and then after or while damage is done to a high value target, the person is degraded and all wealth removed. This includes regular employees that are now being weaponized against their employers and local governments in ways that are “gray-zone” warfare in times of unrestricted war. This includes splinter cell shedding nanotechnology to further spread contamination (e.g. even a person’s pet cat or dog can assist in this type of warfare unwittingly) as well as placing the nanotech tagged person by China AI into positions of intelligence gathering.

This person, God was looking after, cause they were not yet horribly cognitively degraded compared to other people that I have helped in the past and have a clear path forward to decontaminate and a supportive family and community.

Knowing how the enemy is attacking America with IEEE 1906.1 nanotech and neurotechnology chipsets is the battle and it is a battle of the mind, make no doubt about it. Uninformed people are the enemies asymmetric advantage.

