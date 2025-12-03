AIBCPS 152: Successful Unplug of an IEEE 1906.1 nanotech tagged person being monitored & farmed by Autonomous Loitering EW AI Drones on American Dirt.
This week I stopped a China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state splinter cell AI attack on an American tagged, tracked and part of China CCP AI being like a hunted deer on American dirt.
On brief AIBCPS 150 I noted a new private client that I took on pro-bono that was being tracked and attacked by autonomous drones in America. The American was reporting significant cognitive decline and that drones kept tracking and following the person. The person provided proof to me and I then followed-up with the person through Private Client Services “Silver Retainer” Pro-Bono as a promise I made to paying private client(s) at Silver Retainer level to help out those in need that do not have the resources of the well resourced in this world.
One week later, after obtaining a DNA sample from the person in need, then loading it in one of my firm’s antenna transmitter bays linked to a server with known China CCP PLA MSS IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunication frequencies and having them start to purge all electronics linked to China: Lenovo, Hisense, Huawei, TP Link, DJI, HTC, Motorolla the drone tracking has stopped for the client and the stress has been significantly reduced.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What I have observed is the following that is important for everyone in the free world, not yet stuck in communism, which has automated slow-kill systems now with IEEE 1906.1 with physical drones that have invaded the West and notably America…. people are getting tagged by “splinter cell” nanotech from overseas Chinese or when visiting China and the nanotech is a derivative of IEEE 1906.1 and then the person starts using Lenovo, Motorolla, TP Link, Hisense, Huawei, DJI, etc. in a democratic nation state. Then China uses the technology of the hardware with neurotechnology chipsets linked to the nanotech dosed inside of the person to data mine the person, then use the person to do damage to their nation state’s people that are not yet in communism (technocommunism) China AI BCPS system and then after or while damage is done to a high value target, the person is degraded and all wealth removed. This includes regular employees that are now being weaponized against their employers and local governments in ways that are “gray-zone” warfare in times of unrestricted war. This includes splinter cell shedding nanotechnology to further spread contamination (e.g. even a person’s pet cat or dog can assist in this type of warfare unwittingly) as well as placing the nanotech tagged person by China AI into positions of intelligence gathering.
This person, God was looking after, cause they were not yet horribly cognitively degraded compared to other people that I have helped in the past and have a clear path forward to decontaminate and a supportive family and community.
Knowing how the enemy is attacking America with IEEE 1906.1 nanotech and neurotechnology chipsets is the battle and it is a battle of the mind, make no doubt about it. Uninformed people are the enemies asymmetric advantage.
List of References:
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Leap_into_Freedom.jpeg
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.