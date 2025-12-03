AIBCPS 153: Horseradish Root Degrades Graphene Oxide GO and Horseradish Root Chewed + Nigella sativa oil + Ozone Insufflation + C60 Fullerene Degrades Reduced Graphene Oxide rGO in the Brain
Here is a combined protocol, based upon the work of researchers and doctors that are still working in "silos" when integrated synthesis of chemicals and biological enzymes is required with DNA-TX tech
These CCP PLA MSS genomic bioweapons that have graphene oxides, reduced graphene oxides, parasites, nanotech, biofilms, fungus, mold and DNA fragments of bacteria and other gunk with mRNA require a lot of innovation to tackle.
Specifically some of the DNA fragments encapuslated in lipid nanoparticles crosses into the brain through the blood brain barrier and sets up shop to synthesize gunk proteins based upon bacteria and other organism genomes, yeh that’s not cool at all. So, what to do? One has to penetrate the blood brain barrier bbb with substances that destroys the invaders in the brain, while not killing the person. This requires biocompatible materials and novel methods to oxidize stubborn reduced graphene oxide rGO.
Recently, I was forwarded an article on use of Horseradish Enzymatic Oxidation of Graphene Oxide that was written about by Dr. Nicholas Corrin with focus on the root based off of the publication “The Enzymatic Oxidation of Graphene Oxide” [1] and “Enzymatic Degradation of Oxidized and Reduced Graphene Nanoribbons by Lignin Peroxidase” [2]. The issue is that root by itself has an enzyme in it Horseradish Peroxidase HRP that is good at removing graphene oxide GO (e.g. oxidized state), but not good at removing reduced graphene oxide rGO (non-oxidized state). So, I decided to test the combined use of ozone insufflation [3] (that few on earth actually know about) into the ears of the human head while chewing on raw Horseradish root fresh organic (e.g. this is not for the faint of heart, as it will LIGHT YOU UP, so bring napkins) with the root dipped in black seed oil (e.g. Nigella sativa) and then drinking ozonated water with a vasodilator in it.
Since the blood brain barrier bbb is now pierced with lipid nanoparticle weaponized payloads that include aluminum and DNA fragments, is the issue at hand with the neuroweapons and neuro-bio-modulation invisible arsenal weaponry being slung by enemies of the state, namely China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies, moving the contamination (intentional) out of the brain and back outside the body is the purpose. So, how best to accomplish such a task? Simple add ozone, a blood brain barrier bbb transport cosolvent oil (e.g. black seed oil) and even better bubble ozone through it to generate ozonides that can further help degrade biofilms and intentional contamination in the brain including rGO and GO.
I’m going to repeat this daily now going forward, but with honey (made from bees that source materials from Nigella sativa flower in Kuwait), tumeric and ginger added with a hydrated body and report back. By adding ozone to my decontamination routine from horrid nanobioweaponry, I’m now seeing the following gunk be easily removed through use of a magnetic vortex machine that has neodymium magnets yanking the contamination (magnetic nanotech) out of my brain/head and through the scalp/skin and into the magnetic vortex accumulator. The vortex magnetic physics removal is the key once the mesogens with magnetic nanotech and bacteria with graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide rGO are dislodged and shaken up via the combined use of PEMF H-field and magnetic vortex skyrmion system by magnetex.org (if you decide to order a machine at magnetex.org please list me as a referral, I get a small fee that helps make this work sustainable for all). Invisible arsenal nanotech weapon systems suck, nobody wants this junk in their God given body, nobody.
