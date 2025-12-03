These CCP PLA MSS genomic bioweapons that have graphene oxides, reduced graphene oxides, parasites, nanotech, biofilms, fungus, mold and DNA fragments of bacteria and other gunk with mRNA require a lot of innovation to tackle.

Specifically some of the DNA fragments encapuslated in lipid nanoparticles crosses into the brain through the blood brain barrier and sets up shop to synthesize gunk proteins based upon bacteria and other organism genomes, yeh that’s not cool at all. So, what to do? One has to penetrate the blood brain barrier bbb with substances that destroys the invaders in the brain, while not killing the person. This requires biocompatible materials and novel methods to oxidize stubborn reduced graphene oxide rGO.

Recently, I was forwarded an article on use of Horseradish Enzymatic Oxidation of Graphene Oxide that was written about by Dr. Nicholas Corrin with focus on the root based off of the publication “The Enzymatic Oxidation of Graphene Oxide” [1] and “Enzymatic Degradation of Oxidized and Reduced Graphene Nanoribbons by Lignin Peroxidase” [2]. The issue is that root by itself has an enzyme in it Horseradish Peroxidase HRP that is good at removing graphene oxide GO (e.g. oxidized state), but not good at removing reduced graphene oxide rGO (non-oxidized state). So, I decided to test the combined use of ozone insufflation [3] (that few on earth actually know about) into the ears of the human head while chewing on raw Horseradish root fresh organic (e.g. this is not for the faint of heart, as it will LIGHT YOU UP, so bring napkins) with the root dipped in black seed oil (e.g. Nigella sativa) and then drinking ozonated water with a vasodilator in it.

Since the blood brain barrier bbb is now pierced with lipid nanoparticle weaponized payloads that include aluminum and DNA fragments, is the issue at hand with the neuroweapons and neuro-bio-modulation invisible arsenal weaponry being slung by enemies of the state, namely China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies, moving the contamination (intentional) out of the brain and back outside the body is the purpose. So, how best to accomplish such a task? Simple add ozone, a blood brain barrier bbb transport cosolvent oil (e.g. black seed oil) and even better bubble ozone through it to generate ozonides that can further help degrade biofilms and intentional contamination in the brain including rGO and GO.

I’m going to repeat this daily now going forward, but with honey (made from bees that source materials from Nigella sativa flower in Kuwait), tumeric and ginger added with a hydrated body and report back. By adding ozone to my decontamination routine from horrid nanobioweaponry, I’m now seeing the following gunk be easily removed through use of a magnetic vortex machine that has neodymium magnets yanking the contamination (magnetic nanotech) out of my brain/head and through the scalp/skin and into the magnetic vortex accumulator. The vortex magnetic physics removal is the key once the mesogens with magnetic nanotech and bacteria with graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide rGO are dislodged and shaken up via the combined use of PEMF H-field and magnetic vortex skyrmion system by magnetex.org (if you decide to order a machine at magnetex.org please list me as a referral, I get a small fee that helps make this work sustainable for all). Invisible arsenal nanotech weapon systems suck, nobody wants this junk in their God given body, nobody.

Figure 1: Horseradish root on left, where I took a bite of it raw and then a borosilicate glass bottle of horseradish sauce with a bunch of other good things in it like garlic. I downed the entire 8 oz. horseradish with bites of the root to start this test with a large IMPULSE of horseradish peroxidase enzyme, cause from below, I’m loaded up with graphene and gunk that moved into my body with graphene and I need all the decontamination I can get. I do not recommend anyone down an entire bottle, but I’m a big dude, 6’5” so I can take it.

Figure 2: Tumeric and Garlic root with the special Kuwait Honey made with MENA bees sourcing their ingredients for honey production from the Nigella sativa plant (e.g. black seed oil plant) … one of the few oils that crosses the blood brain barrier to heal the human brain.

Figure 3: Magnetic material was removed with the tumeric and garlic and honey. Material is comprised of the graphene and magnetic nanotech gunk being removed from my brain through the skull and skin and into the magnetic vortex skyrmion machine, more material is now being removed with use of ozone and these roots with C60 fullerene rocks present (e.g. elite Russian shungite from the only place on earth that has it naturally occurring). Whatever you hear about C60 fullerene in elite Russian shungite, it is legitimate, real and works. I think it is helping me to remove more contamination by having the crystal receive EMF frequencies from IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem transmitters with neurotech chipsets and then it is doing what all crystals do, retransmitting a different frequency modulated at the elemental properties and structure of the crystal, such that anti-oxidant fields are formed and the mesogen crystals start to “relax” and structures containing the nanotech fall apart.

Figure 4: This magnetic material came out after downing a bottle of horseradish to test the HRP effect with a large impulse of HRP from the raw root and some mixture with garlic as shown above, with black seed oil so that it moves into the brain through blood brain barrier and ozonated water and ear insulfation ongoing. The magnetic vortexer mixes the materials/fluids with mesogen liquid crystals (yep, part of nat-sec 3rd party observer technology) together and with the contamination magnetic, it catches, clings-clanks on the bone as it is being pulled out of the brain region and then pops out through the skull/skin and onto the magnetic vortex skrymion collector. Conclusion from my work is that horseradish + blacksee doil + ozone works very very well as it hits the rGO with ozone, and after the ozone reacts it has oxygen concentrated in the tissues that then enables HRP to work even better with excess oxygen and black seed oil solvent to enable the movement of the contamination through the blood brain barrier bbb and out. Keep in mind with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit and PEMF salt lamp pulsing in the background at 50 Hz (subharmonic of neodymium) the process is speed up rapidly and if I leave the magnetic vortexer in one place for a minute or two I get a concentrated globule of the magnetic nanotech contamination now being easily removed in a coherent-field-disruptive environment. I’m now making progress again on the magnetic salt lamps as these are required as a catch-basin of the magnetic nanotech gunk (will show photos of what the one I’m using looks like after decontamination sessions on a separate brief).

List of References:

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3062704/

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4157692/

[3] https://isco3.org/