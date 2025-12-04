Step 1: Marble mortar and pestals for organic garlic, tumeric, ginger, horseradish and herbs: oregano, basil, pepper, mustard and rosemary.

Step 2: play this song in hifi audio in your kitchen and where the food is served

Step 3: Mixing bowel for organic avocados, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, black seed oil and honey from black seed (Nigella sativa flowers)

Step 4: Prepare vegetables by soaking in warm ozonated water with Dr Bronner unscented soap for fifteen minutes to half an hour then run through a demagnetization step (go to www.reactwell.com and inquire via email help@reactwell.com for the magnetic removal wash basin unit with light and ozone addition)

Step 5: mash all the roots, herbs (mash together in the same mortar and pestal) and vegetables in their respective mortar and pestals then wait 5 minutes.

Step 6: mix the contents from the mortar and pestals into the large mixing bowel and add the extra virgin olive oil, honey with honey comb (has trace

propolis in it), black seed oil, lemon juice, ancient clean white salt not polluted, pepper and colloidal gold nanoparticles (80%) and colloidal silver nanoparticles (20%).

Step 7: Let the food sit on the laser light system for biophoton immersion for 5 minutes modulated at MW of known healing chemicals within the UVabc absorption and range on UV-spec, then serve immediately ( if interested then go to www.reactwell.com and inquire via email help@reactwell.com for the biophoton light immersion and food energize equipment)

Step 8: Serve with oxygenated colloidal silver and gold ozonated water ran through C60 Fullerene Elite Russian shungite naturalnl rock and consume immediately with organic carrots, yam and celery chips