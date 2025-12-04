AIBCPS 154: Healing Food Recipe for Healthy and Contaminated People
Here is the culmination of all the food recipes and testing that I have done over the past couple of years that provides a proven decontamination meal to boost the immune system and decontaminate.
Step 1: Marble mortar and pestals for organic garlic, tumeric, ginger, horseradish and herbs: oregano, basil, pepper, mustard and rosemary.
Step 2: play this song in hifi audio in your kitchen and where the food is served
Step 3: Mixing bowel for organic avocados, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, black seed oil and honey from black seed (Nigella sativa flowers)
Step 4: Prepare vegetables by soaking in warm ozonated water with Dr Bronner unscented soap for fifteen minutes to half an hour then run through a demagnetization step (go to www.reactwell.com and inquire via email help@reactwell.com for the magnetic removal wash basin unit with light and ozone addition)
Step 5: mash all the roots, herbs (mash together in the same mortar and pestal) and vegetables in their respective mortar and pestals then wait 5 minutes.
Step 6: mix the contents from the mortar and pestals into the large mixing bowel and add the extra virgin olive oil, honey with honey comb (has trace
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
propolis in it), black seed oil, lemon juice, ancient clean white salt not polluted, pepper and colloidal gold nanoparticles (80%) and colloidal silver nanoparticles (20%).
Step 7: Let the food sit on the laser light system for biophoton immersion for 5 minutes modulated at MW of known healing chemicals within the UVabc absorption and range on UV-spec, then serve immediately ( if interested then go to www.reactwell.com and inquire via email help@reactwell.com for the biophoton light immersion and food energize equipment)
Step 8: Serve with oxygenated colloidal silver and gold ozonated water ran through C60 Fullerene Elite Russian shungite naturalnl rock and consume immediately with organic carrots, yam and celery chips