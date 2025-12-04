I’ve been helping people out since I figured out what attacked me (e.g. nanotech and AI system by enemy of the state) and through Private Client Services that I’m doing for a fee and some pro-bono, I’m reverse engineering all of the current attack vectors that China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state are doing to Americans and the technology stack is basically EVERYTHING as we’re in times of Unrestricted War.

So, what do you do if you have drones tracking you and transmitting frequencies into you hurting you? First, you need to contact a subject matter expert SME that has anti-drone and tracking countermeasures that are proven, fielded and working. Keep in mind that drone tracking utilizes hacked smart phones, hacked laptops, nanotech tags in a person, old fashioned bugs (electrical chips with GPS and now big tech tags) placed on a vehicle.

Basic Steps to Not Get Killed by an Automated Artificial Intelligence AI Kill System in times of Unrestricted War (P.S. remember the Department of Defense had to change their name to Department of War, cause the defense part failed, due to uninformed fat and lazy baby-boomers that rested on the laurels of their WW2 parents):

Have your body being dosed with DNA-TX H-field frequencies Have your body being dosed with decontamination DNA-TX H-field frequencies Have on your body passive EMF counterstrike systems Have you your body frequency boosting imprinted materials and substrates Have diamagnetic materials shielding your brain (the area enemies of the state like to attack and target with far-field spectra weapons in times of unrestricted electronic warfare). If you’re building a new house or office, consider rammed earth type construction that is aesthetically pleasing and has thermal energy efficiency with the added dampening of EMF that tries to pass through the dense substrate material. Verify that the drones are not local law enforcement or other agencies first, keep in mind government agencies have their hardware hacked. So a classic attack by China would be for them to hack the government agency drones (yeh, the USG gets hacked all the time by enemies of the state, so let that sink in). Then China has the government drones do work for China without the USG knowing this by spoofing GPS, etc. Once drones are verified not USG and be careful cause if you’re being AI hunted and you call the local police or sheriffs the AI from China has all the telecom systems hacked, so you probably better go in person with evidence printed out of the drone issue. Keep in mind that the Chinese hackers or enemy of the state hackers probably have your smart phone hacked and can also hack into your nanotech IEEE 1906.1 and mess with your communications via phone and in person, so turn your bluetooth off and wifi off and have the smart phone in airplane mode when you go and visit the local police or sheriff or better yet, put the smart phone in a nickel and silver faraday bag that is water proof while you are doing your visit to the Sheriff or Police office to report the issue and make sure to obtain a PRINTED copy of the report cause China AI hackers like to erase all of your digital records making consistently and logging the attacks challenging at best. If the drones have been verified that they are not USG or local then legally per law your government prevents you from shooting down the drones… so what to do, you have an enemy of the state drone hunting you down and killing you on American dirt, you legally can’t shoot the drones down…. so you’re a sitting duck if you’re not street smart.



The solution: Use an “unattributable” technology to down the enemy of the state drones, that nobody can prove you took the drones down with cause the weapon system was “unattributable” and traceless/trackless by sensors, local gov, etc. Common sense says, you will die if you don’t remove the drones, USG knows China CCP is attacking Americans in times of unrestricted war and playing in the “grey zones” for attacks to skirt the law. Assets by an enemy of the state are actively hunting you down and killing you via electronic warfare where one of the drones or all of them combine their far-field TX transmitters on you and hurt you rapidly, each transmitter is below legal FCC limits, so the internal organized criminals (typically Triads these days) empowered by CCP PLA MSS technology are skirting the law and breaking the law… so the choice is yours, either let the drones slow kill you or remove the drones in a way that not traceable or trackable.

What solution performs a drone removal without leaving any evidence: Near field scalar howitizer weapons that are available through https://www.reactwell.com via www.aibcps.com Private Client Services



Instead of tinkering with laser and microwave far-field, I went direct to the best tech that nobody knows about scalar wave dual-use weaponized howitzer systems. I can still work with laser and other systems for tracking and ID and have active projects with these hardware based solutions with the focus to obtain evidence for the person or group being hunted by an AI drone enabled system, with these systems now being IEEE 1906.1 linked these days the need for AI enabled evidence gathering is extremely important.



If you are interested in these technology solutions for your private home, business or organization, please contact help@reactwell.com as the focus is on unattributable defense systems as enemies of the state have already invaded America and it’s all hands on deck.