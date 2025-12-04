Here is the world’s strongest natural senolytic molecule, fisetin. I’ve read about Fisetin in only one book [1]. I then went ahead and researched peer reviewed research publications [4] on senolytic molecules and confirmed that it is the best known natural senolytic “hunt-and-kill” molecule of choice to remove “zombie” cells.

I have found the “Life Extension Brand” to be the preferred vendor on my end, but I am also reviewing other bulk suppliers. There is another retail braind that has fisetin in it, but the pattern is the wrong pattern on their bottle, which indicates they know what they are doing and have evil intent or are uninformed, either one is not good in my book of life.

I’m dosing with Fisetin via powder and via DNA-TX H-field and the powder I’m blending with nigella sativa (black seed oil) so it the Fisetin “has help” to cross into the brain and pass through the blood brain barrier, assisted by the Nigella Sativa (black seed oil). I only use the black seed oil when I’ve gone without eating for at least several hours in combination with the bio-fisetin.

Figure 1: Fisetin blended with quercetin or there is a separate bottle of just Bio-Fisetin that I purchased and blend with quercetin in bulk. [2]

Figure 2: Fisetin in bioavailable form by itself. [3]

List of References:

[1] https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/light-medicine-ana-maria-mihalcea-m-d/1138789417

[2] https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item02301/senolytic-activator?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17427152555

[3] https://www.lifeextension.com/search#q=fisetin&t=coveo4A2453FD

[4] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6197652/