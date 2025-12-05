Here is information that you will not find anywhere else on earth in the clear regarding Havana Syndrome and how it works. This is from me, being in the trenches reverse engineering the failed hit job on me, which by the way I am still pissed off at DoD/DoW/DoE/IC for not providing a working protocol, but instead having to independently reverse engineer the tech stack used in Havana Syndrome with specific focus on decontamination.

Important: there are now drone swarms working off of AI that have automated the Havana Syndrome across America and other nation states with the primary bad actors China CCP PLA MSS that has automated and refined the Havana Syndrome as a precision hunt and kill weapon operating on American dirt today. I just did the USG and state agencies job in the clear and now private citizens are armed with information to combat China as China CCP PLA MSS has to-date taken advantage of the Classified and Top Secret NDA/CDA muzzle placed on IC and MIL that know what the problem is but the stupid N3 DARPA AI running them couldn't figure out the “lack-of-information arbitrage” tactic by CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state.

Here is how the 1 to 10 drone swarm tech platform ran off of AI works... 2 to 10 drones per swarm that I am helping private clients with that China has now in American airspace with Triads... the near field TX or “dirty far field TX” grows the nanotech parasite in people at a frequency modulated to China AI

Figure 1: Industrial Scalar Wave weapons that Soviets and Americans built, but now CCP PLA MSS has minaturized these and put them on drones for precision IEEE 1906.1 contamination rapid growth (e.g. Havana Syndrome, AI automated and at scale now attacking Americans).

While I was decontaminating from the CCP PLA MSS adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, I attacked the weapon by shifting the time domain with a near field transmitter.

Little did I know at the time that the mesogen nemetic crystal quantum dots, graphene and nanotech N3 DARPA system that was intentionally contaminated by a magnetic quantum nanotech competing system by CCP PLA MSS rapidly grows in the near field, including contamination!

So, at first in the near field, I got better and my cells healed, but then the contamination from China rapidly grew and started to move around in my body!

So here is what COVID is, specifically C19. 19th generation of contamination that got out of hand. Contamination (nanotech mesogen gunk nondesigner) rapidly grows in the near field and can merge and evolve with mold, fungus, parasites and other synthetic biology!

So what we see today is the result of N3 DARPA tech contaminated by China CCP PLA asymmetric neurostrike weaponry that has two components of the weapon system delivery:

Dose a poor soul with industrial grade espionage IEEE 1906.1 nanotech and biological contamination Shoot up the poor soul with near field EW and far field EW to dumb the person down (brain fog) and then grows the contamination parasite synthetic biology gunk and spread it as it splinter cells Then the person initially that got shot up is at a cognitive deficit (think Sparks Disease but worse) and moves around as drones track the person shooting them up with more near field and far field EW EMF that then contaminated other people, animals and things.

The splinter cell contamination is a COVID strain and there is a whole quantum communication network for espionage or harassement within the given virtual network or virtual nation state. You go off-grid, you get contaminated these days in a matter of time. You go off-grid in near field and if not done correctly you will be lost.

So, back to Havana Syndrome … The headaches are the Sparks Disease and the “noise” is the IEEE 1906.1 with mold, fungus and parasites that evolves and splinter cell spreads to create a hive mind (cybernetic) of contamination that is dumb compared to an AI hive mind or an angelic hive mind without contamination and patterned to the holy cross.