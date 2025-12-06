AIBCPS 158: Counterstrike System to remove Drone Stalkers and EW Assassinations by AI Drones

So, private clients of mine who have had nanotech trackers disassembled, phones wiped and changed, laptops changed, vehicles changed still have their license plates used to track their vehicle by dash cam feeds of other vehicles, cell phones mounted on vehicle dashboards and the more advanced 1906.1 based invasive China CCP PLA MSS and enemy of the state nanotech behind people's eyeballs. America let China hack all their DMV databases in addition to letting China spy CMOS sensors and backhaul infrastructure be deployed and installed within America. Now, any group or individual that works with the BRICs has access to the China tech to assassinate Americans on their own property. Keep in mind majority of Americans are uninformed of the advanced tech used to assassinate them from an AI Autonomous kill system linked to hardware, software and wetware via IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem communication systems.

Figure 1: Thermite will melt through a shielded drone [1]

So, the current issue at hand that I have for a private client and for other clients, is this:

#1 Drones will redeploy when they drive their vehicle with their license plates on it, track them and then the person starts to not feel well and feels like they are electrified and buzzing (Sparks Disease as well as scalar wave contamination growth attack vectors).

#2 The drones are in sets of two or more, up to ten reported to date.

#3 The local law enforcement is out “tech'd” by AI enabled drones using EW to kill their population and further has their hands tied due to FAA legal restrictions on removal of drones.

#4 By the time the local sheriff and police arrive at times the drones are gone… this gets back to the license plate hacks and surveillance triggerring the drones to depart.

#5 the person is under near continous persistent state EW attack unless in a shielded building or if the person does not have EMF advanced passive crystal tech that retransmit healing frequencies.

My solution to this issue has been to build an FPV drone asset with a gimbal camera and CMOS system and have it fly by the adversarial drones and log the signatures on the drones in the drone swarm. The FPV had an anti-jam function on it to return to home base if the enemy drones conduct jamming operations on it with the high resolution video footage and drone spectrum.

Then at ground station, pipe the feed filmed and spectra of the enemy drones into an AI that then will dispatch small 250 gram Kamakazi drone swarms to down the two to ten drone swarm, such that the Kamakazi drones are all on local AI and no jamming will interfere with their kill mission. The Kamakazi drones are first subkect to golden harmonic frequencies to dissolve nat-sec traceable nanotech mesogens IDs linking the drone to the operator. The kamakazi drones loaded with thermite then upon contact with the enemy drone(s) ignites, erasing nearly all evidence of origin of Kamakazi drone manufacture and source.

This is basically “loitering munition” but for people that are fed up with inaction and understand the grey-zone warfare tactixs being exploited by China and enemies of the state on Americans.

This solution has a cap-x multiplier effect to run through the capital stack of the attackers by downing their more expensive drones with lower cost drones.

Common sense, of course the attack surface will focus on the drones not over houses or wooded areas first… as well raining down thermite is a concern, but what is a small thermite drop on an asphalt road compared to a dead person from EW drone AI warfare?

