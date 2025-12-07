One of the supply chain contaminants in the C19 jabs as well as other supply chains is the immortal hydra. Over the past decades Research groups have genomic and nanotech engineered hydras with synthetic biology integrations and applications.

Biological hydras and genomic modified hydras have one known weakness, Betel Nut Extract. The actice molecular compound in Betel Nut Extract is Arecoline and its’ frequency far field information can be approximated by using two channels with the following waveform properties:

Channel (1) Sine Wave 685,593,153.55 with duty cycle 50%, amplitude 20 volt when using DNA-TX H-field, 0% offset, phase 0 degrees, phase angle of 49.53 Channel (2) Inverse Wave 685,593,153.55 with duty cycle 50%, amplitude 20 volt when using DNA-TX H-field, 0% offset, phase 0 degrees, phase angle “-”

Transmitting these frequencies via plasma tube or bulb via rife system, DNA-TX H-Field or PEMF H-field is another method.. torsion physics via more advanced tech is another TX method.

Literally, transmitting this globally will destroy majority of the Hydra plugged in militares of the world that run on old genomic hydra tech and not the nanotech more advanced N3 DARPA system.

“Figure 1: Betel nuts from Areca Palm [0]

Caution: there are side effects of the Arecoline active ingredient. Therefore an MD and ND should review treatment protocols with you. However, for me, I have rife frequencies and utilize clean foods and enhanced water (ozone O3 oxygen O2, hydrogen H2, C60, biophotons as my medicine these days due to loss of trust in pharmaceutical corps captured by China CCP and American hospitals stuck with their supply chain).

It is important to note that near field scalar wave tech will rapidly grow hydra and contamination in the human body, even when modulated at a single frequency of a pathogen in the contamination due to there being more than one pathogen in contamination. The ONLY way to do near field scalar tech is in an oxidizing amd reducing environment that the total human body is immersed in and have an array of transmitters sending destroy frequencies using H-field spectrum and no added electricity or EMF as that will rapidly grow contamination and hydra tech. Therefore, from my primary experience the use of near field and scalar tech should not be used unless the proper equipment and facility is available and going with increased partial pressure dosing of oxygen and ozone works better.

So, getting back to immortal hydras.. and how to kill them with Betel Nut Extract. What are some pop culture and ancient references to hydra tech?

Hercules. The Lernaean Hydra is a multi-headed, serpent-like monster from Greek mythology, famous for its regenerative ability where two heads would grow back for each one cut off, and its poisonous breath and blood. It was slain by Hercules as his second labor, who, with his nephew Iolaus, used fire to cauterize the stumps to prevent regrowth, eventually burying the immortal central head. The creature, a child of Typhon and Echidna, lived in the swamps of Lerna and was later immortalized as a constellation by Hera. [1] Betel Geuse “BeetleJuice” movie film with hydras and weird near field tech and references Cloth of Gold poem “Hascheesh” Hydra Marvel and other movie references The Shadow Knows Newsletter Parasites

Biological Hydra

What it is : A small, freshwater animal (hydrozoan) related to jellyfish and corals, known for its simple body and amazing regenerative abilities.

Appearance : A tube-like body with a mouth at one end, surrounded by tentacles armed with stinging cells (nematocysts).

Habitat : Found in freshwater, clinging to surfaces in lakes and streams.

Diet: Carnivorous, eating small invertebrates, worms, and insect larvae. When weaponized it eats the brain and tissues of a person and replaces it with a hydra brain and control system.

Synthetic Biology Hydra

What it is: A mesogen nanotech parasite per IEEE 1906.1 that takes over a person from the inside out and links them to an AI BCPS.

Future Experiment:

So now that everyone knows how to kill a hydra, a simple lab experiment (BSL-2) would be to have a basic hydra not in near field and then another same species hydra grown rapidly in the near field and then dose both with Arecoline Molecular Weight MW to determine the required dosing per scalar field H-field transmitter intensity… and then if that does not work the mass based form..

why? Cause this is one of the bioweapon attack vectors that China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state are doing to people now via one off assassinations or entire family nanobiochem splinter cell assassinations. Dosing people with these hydras into their bodies then using EW 2 to 10 drone swarms for interference pattern to grow the hydras inside of the person, dumbing them down and at times weaponizing the person. I'd gander to guess that 99% of MDs would miss this and check the box “dillusional parasitosis” and have the person NOT treated and repaired and removed from your nation's GDP which is what enemies of the state want… don't get “gaslighted” by these nefarious tactics in times of unrestricted war.

