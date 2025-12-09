I am now looking into hydrogenated water after testing hydrogen (H2) MW via DNA-TX H-field. Upon researching hydrogen use cases, published papers and interviews of medical doctors and individual's experience with hydrogen.

In the oil and gas refinery I used to run a bunch of hydrotreaters to hydrogenate transportation, aviation and maritime fuels. I have also built electrochemical reactors to make ethanol and minimize byproduct hydrogen (hydrogen evolution reaction HER). Now, it turns out the research shows hydrogen is healthy to consume via water and respiration (at an optimal dosing level only). There are over 2000 papers on hydrogen and the information data point that sold me on it was the following discovery by Japanese researchers when doing water analysis onsite at Lourdes healing water… the researchers found molecular hydrogen in the healing waters. [1]

The unit I will be testing out is made in Japan and by the model is:

Subscribers on here help to fund this exploratory work with professional review from an engineer with scientific and indistrial background. I have not yet purchased this specific hydrogen generator that separates the electrolyte water from the potable water… as an electrochemical engineer, this is absolutely what anyone should do as there are nearly always byproducts on the working and counter electrodes … that you do not want to drink.

Based upon electronic warfare EW damage combined with nanotechnology IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiotech intentional contamination by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state, the Invisible Arsenal is targeting flow, zeta and vasculature damage. Hydrogen water (at the right quality and drank immediately after making it) is reported to bring back ghost vasculature into functional vasculature, an important requirement when decontaminating the human body from EW damage and synthetic biology septic zones in the interstitial fluids (e.g. weaponized morgellons disease via fungus, mold and heavy metals) and removal or flow enhancement assisted removal of prions and plaques in the vasculature.

Here is a video I think everyone should watch, primary experience by someone who got poisoned (known poisoning) and then utilized hydrogen water and a zoorastrian based vegetarian diet to heal their body. Keep in mind, neither the MD or the person in the video mention their awareness of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology for nanobio communications, but EMF is mentioned.