AIBCPS 161: Nattokinase Chickory Coffee + TX Betel Nut Extract, "Hydra Decontamination Coffee"
I've been testing out vasodialtors, TX frequencies and vasoconstrictors as well as blending anti-fibrolytic enzymes, such as the world strongest known fibrin destroyer, nattokinase coffee blend works.
Mornings… I've started to drink a cup or so of coffee per day again, but limited to chicory coffee blended with a specific molecules with a basic liquid blend, such as walnut milk or half and half (lactoferrin). The concept is to add in nattokinase with a known mild diuretic to jolt the digestive and circulatory system once a day to increase toxin removal (milk and coffee tend to result in bowel movements for most people). I am doing this on combination with known “hydra” destroying frequencies.
Decontamination Coffee Ingredients:
Nattokinase (Off White Powder)
Tumeric (Orange Powder)
Green Tea Extract (Green Powder)
Cacao (Brown Fine Powder)
Quercetin (Yellow Powder)
Chickory Coffee (Brown Granular Powder
Figure 1: Root, Leaf, Enzyme and Seed extracts utilized in “Decontamination Coffee”
I then followup this coffee with chewing on horseradish root to clean out mouth and circulate horseradish peroxidase to degrade graphene oxide (GO). Then in the afternoon instead of coffee I switch to tea or preworkout NOx booster with nattokinase.