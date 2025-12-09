Mornings… I've started to drink a cup or so of coffee per day again, but limited to chicory coffee blended with a specific molecules with a basic liquid blend, such as walnut milk or half and half (lactoferrin). The concept is to add in nattokinase with a known mild diuretic to jolt the digestive and circulatory system once a day to increase toxin removal (milk and coffee tend to result in bowel movements for most people). I am doing this on combination with known “hydra” destroying frequencies.

Decontamination Coffee Ingredients:

Nattokinase (Off White Powder) Tumeric (Orange Powder) Green Tea Extract (Green Powder) Cacao (Brown Fine Powder) Quercetin (Yellow Powder) Chickory Coffee (Brown Granular Powder

Figure 1: Root, Leaf, Enzyme and Seed extracts utilized in “Decontamination Coffee”

I then followup this coffee with chewing on horseradish root to clean out mouth and circulate horseradish peroxidase to degrade graphene oxide (GO). Then in the afternoon instead of coffee I switch to tea or preworkout NOx booster with nattokinase.