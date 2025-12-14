Over the past, I have found that salt water baths in warm to hot water helped me to feel better as well as fasting with eating in a short window with only healthy clean foods. Further, adding fenbendazole to my daily intake also helped me to feel better.

Now I know why salt, fenbendazole and fasting helped me to feel better, cause all three help to destroy adversarial hydra technology.

Yesterday, I tested out Betel nut extract and the hydra tentacles started to get shredded and one tentacle with stingers and egg payloads (possibly weaponized nanotechnology splinter cell) was removed in tact. The only organism that I am aware of as well as MDs and Dentists that I work with that grows when you eat, is immortal, is destroyed by salt, can be destroyed by fenbendazole, but not easily in the human body cause fenbendazole is NOT water soluble, is a hydra.

It is confirmed and known that China CCP PLA MSS contaminated as many medical supply chains during the 2019-2020 pandemic such that the counterstrike to China Sars-Cov-2 with medical consumables and vaccines would further kill non-Han Chinese globally while dumbing down the rest of the world..

The side effects of Betel Nut Extract is cancer, but Royal Raymond Rife solved that problem for humanity over a century ago as well as Dinshah and many others working on advanced physics and terahertz (light based technology).

Medical doctors MDs need to pay attention to this brief cause it confirms China CCP PLA MSS has weaponized their hydra via a magnetic IEEE 1906.1 version for offensive deployment of “technology enabled communism” on American dirt, today.

Figure 1: hydra tentacles removed through use of Betel nut Extract

Figure 2: holes remaining in head where hydra tentacles had grown into.

Hydra removal services available through https://www.aibcps.com a successful project by Reactwell that hacked not only China military industrial pharma complex, but also every other military on earth that runs off of nanotechnology platforms such as IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem. Over.

Remember, your civilian medical doctors will think you are crazy if you talk about this tech, e.g. population control IEEE 1906.1 nanotech in the human body, cause they are on average in a cognitive captured OODA loop (e.g. entered into obvlion and not on their own free will on-average).

Figure 3: Oblivion by Scalar Scientist Bearden

However, if you talk with the MDs at Army Walter Reed they will understand. Our common enemy, the Dragon, is using China currently to amplify its’ power and working through proxy international business and people to deceive the world. Do not buy from China CCP PLA MSS as you are funding the enemy of freedom and helping Black Hat IC that works with China to make money and erode freedom globally through pharma-mil-industrial optogenetic tech that deceives the best and brightest on-average via applied frameworks from IEEE 1906.1.