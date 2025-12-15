I am finding propolis from beehive is ideal to repair my tissues after a decontamination session where magnetic nanotech IEEE 1906.1 and magnetic biological components in bioweapons and nanobiochem weaponry is being removed leaving a void space that needs to be filled and repaired.

Disclaimer: This is counter bioweapon and counter nanobiochem weapon information, not medical advice. If you require medical advice, talk with your local MD or ND that is focused on your health and well being, legally licensed and not part of a hospital/insurance cattle call (pharma cartel with CCP supply chain) money printing treadmill machine that is focused on billables.

Since the adversarial magnetic hydra tech is entrenched, but now being degraded in the left part of my God given head, the removed tentacles and contamination fallout when degraded leaves a void interstitial space, an area prone to bacterial and fungal bioweapon exploitation if not taken care of. After a magnetic vortex skyrmion session that rips out magnetic intentional and unintentional contamination materials a void is left. Since hydra genomics is part of the bioweapon and has tentacles laced with poison payloads and eggs, I am immediately rinsing mouth and head with 1.5% vol H2O2 in water and then dosing with propolis tincture in mouth ideally with Manuka honey blended with Kuwait Nigela Sativa honey (best blended properties for crossing blood brain barrier and healing).

Remember when a bioweapon hydra tentacle inventoried with nanotech poison payloads in the form of lipid nanoparticles gets destroyed rapidly the payloads get released and will nail all adjacent tissues. Specifically, in a magnetic vortex field I am blending preloaded countermeasure molecules, such as vitamin C, propolis, essential oil extracts, betel nut extract, fenbendazole powder and Manuka + Kuwait Nigela Sativa honey. When the contamination (bioweapon/nanobioweapon) moves by the healthy cells, I have DNA transmitting DNA-TX frequencies to further degrade contamination and heal the cell as well as diamagnetic repel and magnetic remove frequencies at DNA scale. Also, the tissues are loaded with oxygen from prior ozone session.

Step 1: Horseradish root chewed daily to degrade graphene oxide and remove it

Step 2: Ozone (O3) insufflation and water that is ozonated with essential oils to generate ozonides, preferably from terpenes, and then oxidize reduced graphenes rGO to GO for the HRP to desteoy and remove, helps to demagnetize bt removing GO and rGO layers in the human body that then enables biofilm removal via mechanical magnetic vortexer skyrmion unit

Step 3: Magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to sling the magnetic contamination gunk out of body and bust up biofilms in a salted halotherapy room.

Figure 1: Magnetic contamination removed from a human head. Talk about brain fog? Tinnitus? Quantum cybernetic comms data-in-the-flow hacking with BIO DoS?.

exactly what CCP did to US Army Redstone Arsenal DEVCOM, NSA Kansas City, FFRDC ORNL, FFRDC LANL, DAF SBIR/STTR with Duke University and NSF I-corps LSU.

Step 4: Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) on body parts decontaminated then oral propolis (beehive repair kit amd used to mummify large invaders so necrosis of the foreign material does not hurt the bee hive) and topical application if needed in combination with essential nutrients and vitamins for repair, such as biotin, vitamin B6, B12 Vitamin C, Resveratrol, magnesium, MSM, and staying well hydrated.